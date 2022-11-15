Citroen Ami review: what can we expect from electric cars?

Wapcar Automotive News – Why would you consider something as weird as the new Citroën Ami? Well, it's the cheapest new four-wheeler on sale in the UK a country mile away. Second - and amazingly for just £7,695 - it's also all-electric. Do you have an idea now?

Yes, that sounds a bit unusual. But Citroen 2023 has a history here, especially with the 2CV, although whoever was involved in the creation of this icon in the 1940s may be dead.

Friends are equally progressive. Designed for the city, its range is just 46 miles and top speed is 28 mph. However, as long as you have access to a power outlet (home charger or just a household outlet), its capabilities can meet your needs.

Back to basics

It also runs fine. Like all electric vehicles, you don't have to worry about gears: the

just presses the Drive button and goes. Visibility is very good and there is even a glass roof to maximize interior light. The Ami isn't fast, but it's fast enough for city use. And its maneuverability in tight spaces is unmatched.

Here I must point out that the Citroën Ami is only available on the left hand drive. That's not quite as much of a problem as you might think, as the car is so compact it almost feels like you're sitting in the middle. Moreover, it has only two seats. And, uh, no boot. Instead, you have to stack your shopping bags on the spacious passenger floor.

Under £8000 gets you no frills. The most minimal thing is that the indices don't self-destruct. Also note my use of the word "vehicle" so far. Strictly speaking, and under British law, the Ami is not a "car" at all, but an "electric tricycle".

16-year-olds can drive

Tricycles are especially popular in France because they don't require a license - ideal for those driving real cars that have been disqualified... Youths as young as 16 years old can ride them. . They are in the UK (and 14 years old in France), although here they have to go through the same stages as a biker. Very reasonable.

Look at Friend and you realize something strange is going on with the design. Both ends are identical, with clear lights at the front and red lights at the back. The same goes for doors; Citroën doesn't modify the hinge to fit each side of the car, so one hinge is in the front and the other in the rear. Inside, you pull the orange straps to release the door latch, while the windows simply fold back if you want air.

Heating? Type. You can blow hot air over the screen to de-fog, but then you have to wait for the air to fully penetrate inside to keep your feet warm. Music? Plug the rechargeable Bluetooth speaker into the top of the console and connect your phone. You've got the idea. It's the basic engine like you've never experienced before.

Better than a bicycle?

If you've come this far and still think the Citroen Ami might be right for you, then you need to understand this. As a four-wheeler, there are no safety requirements that apply to conventional cars. So there are no airbags, no anti-lock brakes and no sophisticated integrated side impact protection, front or rear. Citroën Ami is light and cheap for many good reasons.

Citroen argues this is simply low-speed city transport that competes with a bicycle, moped or electric scooter – and as such, compares favorably in terms of safety.

Will its environmental credentials and the option of a £2,370 downpayment and then monthly payments of just £19.99 swing it for you? Buy one online – the only option – and you have 14 days to make up your mind.