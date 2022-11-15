Is the MG4 EV the car to tempt buyers away from well-established brands?

Wapcar Automotive News – Today's MG 2023 is a far cry from the classic British sports car maker, but it's no less successful because of that. Owned by Chinese car giant SAIC Motor, MG is the fastest growing car brand in the UK and sales have grown by 70% in 2022 alone (as of the end of October). .

It sells more cars here than Land Rovers, Minis and Skodas, and much of its success comes from its electric models - the ZS EV crossover and the MG5 station wagon. The brand is now expanding further with the new MG4, its first electric sedan and the one that will further develop the brand. But is he ready to succeed?

What's wrong? The MG4 is the company's first model to use a bespoke EV platform that will be used in a number of electric MGs in the coming years - the main advantage being that it's rear-wheel drive and uses a slim battery that takes up less space. MG4 also shows a more adventurous design direction for the MG, but more on the latter. But its price, which starts at £25,995, is crucial to the MG4's appeal and significantly undercuts its rivals.

What's under the hood?

MG offers two powertrain options here - the standard range and the long range. The standard car has a 51.1kWh battery and a 168bhp electric motor, with MG claiming a more respectable 218 miles on a single charge.

. It has a slightly more powerful engine that makes 200hp and 250Nm of torque, though performance is nearly identical to the standard Range car due to the extra battery mass - 0-60mph comes in 7 .7 seconds and maxed out at 100 mph.

It can also charge up to 135kW, meaning a 10-80% charge with the super fast charger will take 35 minutes. When plugged into a 7kW wall box at home, it takes nine hours to recharge.

How is it to drive?

Behind the wheel, the MG4 feels a veritable leap over the brand's models to date. It has a 50:

50 weight distribution and a rear-wheel drive setup that makes driving quite enjoyable - you can really feel the car pushing you into a corner. Acceleration is quick and instant (as with any EV), but here it feels quicker than the suggested 7.7-second 0-60mph figure.

There are different drive modes and reproduction levels to play with, depending on preference. It drives well and avoids the recoil of many opponents. Our only real complaint is that there's a lot of wind and road noise at high speeds, and it doesn't feel as subtle as many other EVs in this class.

What does it look like? The designs of the MG so far have been quite blunt and unattractive, but the MG4 is much bolder. There are sharp corners everywhere, and it certainly doesn't make it look like one of the cheapest EVs on sale.

There are some interesting touches, such as the double spoiler on the roof, which looks like it came from a concept car, while the chunky LED taillights have a fancy 'cross bloom' pattern on the Trophy models. higher level. It's a touch that won't feel out of place on a high-end premium product. Personally, we're not a fan of the front end, as it looks a bit cluttered and busy, although styling will always be subjective.

How is it inside?

The interior of the MG4 adopts an increasingly trendy minimalist style, with very few buttons in the cabin, instead just a central touchscreen, where climate menus along with navigation functions are located. and traditional means.

It's an elegant cabin, especially with the floating center console - which houses the drive selector - that offers plenty of storage space underneath. The square steering wheel is another modern touch and features configurable shortcut buttons you can use to change the climate. It's a smart feature, and while the interior doesn't feel as cluttered as some of its rivals, it certainly doesn't feel as "cheap" for its price. The

MG4 also ticks a lot of the boxes in the space department, with this new platform ensuring there's room in the backseat for adults. The 363-liter trunk is smaller than the Volkswagen ID.3 and Nissan Leaf, but still a practical and functional size.

What are the specifications?

The point worth mentioning with the MG4 is its price. The £25,995 starting price for the base SE range doesn't just sell off cars in its class - it's £3,000 cheaper than the entry-level Nissan Leaf and £5,000 less than the C4-level Citroën e-entry - but also the cars of the upper class. For example, an electric Vauxhall Corsa costs from £29,000.

However, the standard equipment level is excellent and includes LED lights front and rear, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, seven-inch digital gauges, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a control system. cruise control, adaptive speed. It'll set you back £28,495 for the SE Long Range car, while the top-end Trophy (£31,495) brings a 360-degree camera system, wireless smartphone charging and heated front seats. However, even with that price, it's still £5,000 less than the cheapest Volkswagen ID.3.

Verdict

The MG4's starting price really shows how expensive competitive electric vehicles can be and meets the needs of those who want a lower-cost electric vehicle without sacrificing range. vi and device. It's also only slightly more expensive than a similar petrol or diesel car.

While, yes, there are areas where it falls short - interior quality and refinement - the MG4 has no real weakness and the way it handles that at this price point is remarkable. idea. This is sure to worry many established brands.