Toyota Vios is still ranked above Hyundai Accent and Honda City

The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA) has just announced the sales results of its member companies in October. Specifically, the whole Vietnamese market last month sold a total of 36,560 vehicles, up 9.3% from the previous month.

Notably, the B-segment sedan segment sold 6,378 vehicles in the past month, down 17% compared to September.

The first group reduced sales

Of the three best-selling B-class sedans in the market, Hyundai Accent had the biggest drop in sales.

With 1,905 vehicles sold in October, the number of Hyundai Accent vehicles delivered to customers decreased by 33.8% compared to 2,879 units recorded in the previous month.

Despite being actively promoted by dealers with gifts of tens of millions of dong, Hyundai Accent could not maintain the number one position achieved in September.

Taking advantage of the decline of the Hyundai Accent, Toyota Vios rose to the top of the ranking of the most popular sedans in Vietnam in October with 2,197 vehicles.

Although sales were 196 units lower than last month, a slight decrease of 8.2% was still enough for Toyota Vios to surpass Hyundai Accent and regain the top spot.

It is known that the incentive program that dealers have given Vios for many months is one of the reasons why the B-class sedan produced by Toyota always maintains sales of over 2,000 vehicles.

Meanwhile, although Honda City did not reduce sales as strongly as Accent, it also saw a decrease of 22.4% in car sales compared to the same period last month.

Thus, in the past 5 months, this is the 4th time that City's sales have not exceeded 1,000 vehicles.

The current sales of Honda City are only 12,930 units, behind Toyota Vios with 18,870 units and Hyundai Accent with 17,619 units.

The last group saw a slight increase

While the top group of the popular sedans saw a slight disruption in order, the following models saw a slight improvement as three-quarters of the models saw positive sales growth. in October.

Specifically, Kia Soluto, Mazda2 and Suzuki Ciaz sold 297 cars, 445 cars and 8 cars respectively in the past month. Although not comparable to the sales of Vios, Accent or City, this is a better achievement than September for models from Kia, Mazda and Suzuki.

Notably, Suzuki Ciaz has not yet been able to achieve its 10-month sales target. Since the beginning of the year, Suzuki has only achieved a total of 36 Ciaz sales in the Vietnamese market, equivalent to the company successfully selling less than 4 vehicles per month.

Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Attrage recorded sales of 661 vehicles, down 5.2% from the previous month's sales record. According to Zing's research, customers who recently bought the B sedan model are also given promotional gifts and accompanying accessories.

However, Mitsubishi Attrage seems unable to squeeze into the top of the B-segment sedan segment when cumulative sales after 10 months only reached 6,273 vehicles, less than half that of Honda City in the same period.

According to the General Statistics Office's report, it is estimated that in October, a total of 53,500 new cars were added to the Vietnamese market.