Driving experience of Toyota Hilux

How does Toyota HiLux Rogue like to drive?

Autofun Philippines – I would say that behind the wheel you can tell that the Toyota HiLux Rogue 2023 is wider and taller than before. I'd say the increased track and changes to the suspension geometry will change the feel of the car and improve its on-road handling and adventure.

I'd say you feel a significant difference, but unless you test drives the car against its MY22 predecessor, I can't, because you don't. And as far as I am concerned, Toyota Hilux price Philippines is more attractive to me.

Quite simply, the new HiLux looks like a HiLux. And that's what you want because it goes back to our "don't break - don't fix it" mindset.

Under the bonnet is a 2.8-liter four-cylinder turbo diesel engine that is doing well with 150 kW and 500 Nm. The Rogue is only available with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Peak torque is delivered between 1600 and 2800 rpm, where Toyota happily pulls even without using cruise hold. Go beyond that and you start to feel the limits of a four-cylinder engine. HiLux is much better suited for continuous flying than trying to jump out of line.

It can be said that the wider track will lower the vehicle's center of gravity and improve overall stability. The higher ride height will allow for better entry and exit angles and even the addition of larger off-road tires and rear swing bars will make the car flatter in the corners.

But around town, on the highway, or even on country-cobbled roads and light off-road sections, there isn't enough dynamic activity to make sense of the Rogue's dynamic improvement.

The car remains solid, especially at low speeds around town, where the hum and reverberation of the front and rear suspensions with bumps and imperfections become the standard experience of the car. daily Rogue compliance.

Touring is where the HiLux is most at home, and it's here that you begin to see why the reliable car is so popular. The 265/60 R18 Dunlop Grandtrek off-road tires are pretty quiet, and while there's a rattle from the four-cylinder diesel, it's a fun enough place to hit the road.

The responsiveness is good and the automatic transmission barely performs its function while driving.

Cruise control also works well, with simple controls within easy reach of the steering wheel. Adaptive distance control is standard, but lane keeping is handled by brake assist rather than electric power steering. Not bad, but not new either.

Take off the freeway onto the scenic B-roads and then onto the unpaved roads and Rogue handles all transitions without fuss. It is the ability to easily handle the multitude of terrains that Australia serves, where the dual-cab conveniences shine, and where the simplicity and stability of the HiLux once again benefits people's choice.

While we're not geared for rough terrain trails, we know the HiLux is as good at bumpy things as any, with an easily accessible dial selector for the 4WD high and low range, as well as a differential key is part of the set of standards.

A slippery spot on our roundabout caused the track lights to flash as the vehicle struggled through the mud, but even in rear-wheel drive on tires facing the road, the HiLux barely flinched. falters when he finds a grip and continues climbing.

Toyota HiLux Rogue?

We can all agree that in making the transition from functional utility vehicles to lifestyle pleasure vehicles, especially at this late stage of the market, The style and presence of a vehicle are likely to be more important than its carrying capacity.

And this is the Toyota Hilux Rogue 2023 checked the box.

The wider stance and more aggressive flares look great, with a Rogue-specific rear sports bar, dark wheels and subtle decals sealing the deal. It even looks great in silver.

But almost like someone wearing brand-new Country Road chinos and a pair of R.M.s with no scratches. Williams started in town, it's not the hard-working HiLux of last year, it's not even the hard-working HiLux of today.

Rogue is a special tour. Smart, clean and comfortable, with all the flaws of the revision and some flashy extras, it works better as a hard-to-park truck than pushing hard on the trails. narrow.

The combination of the cargo compartment and road-oriented rubber keeps it from having to haul cargo or off-road, but use it as a long-distance touring vehicle with a bit of flexibility and fancy new packaging that could be the way to get one last push out of the same old cereal box.