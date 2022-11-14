Renault strikes deal with Geely

Wapcar Automotive News – Along with cutting the internal combustion engine business to focus on electric cars, Renault is trying to overhaul its alliance with Nissan Motor, to convince customers, a Japanese partner, to invest in its new power unit. The size of Renault's overhaul - which includes a petrol engine business codenamed "Horse" and an electric business codenamed "Ampere" - speaks to the pressure carmakers are feeling. seen now for investors and regulators to accelerate the shift to electric vehicles, with Europe effectively banning combustion engines from 2035. society by 2023.

Unknown whether the company could represent a step toward even closer cooperation on gasoline-powered cars.

The agreement is preliminary after at least three months of negotiations and is non-binding, a person familiar with the terms told us. Renault and Geely will each own 50%, the two companies said in a statement that did not elaborate on financial terms.

For Geely, the agreement extends the partnership-building model to expand beyond China. He also owns Volvo Cars and has a stake in Mercedes-Benz.

However, the outcome of Renault's negotiations with Nissan is still an open question. Nissan said it is considering an investment in the electric company Ampere.

However, Nissan has raised concerns about its handling of intellectual property, including battery technology and powertrains, in discussions with Renault and indicated that these concerns extend to any partnership the French carmaker signed with Geely, people familiar with the negotiations said.

Renault and Geely said they hope their new joint venture will supply internal combustion engines and hybrid powertrains to both Nissan and Renault's existing subordinate alliance partner, Mitsubishi Motors.

Once in operation, the company will be able to supply about 5 million engines and hybrid systems per year.

Nissan was not immediately available for comment.

The announcement comes ahead of Renault's capital markets day on Tuesday in Paris, where chief executive Luca de Meo will brief investors on the strategy.

Ahead of the presentation, Renault announced that it is targeting an operating profit margin of 8% by 2025, compared with 5% expected this year, thanks to a planned exit from the electrics division. . Profit margins are expected to reach more than 10% by 2030.

De Meo said Renault is looking for a partner who can bring scale and reduce costs to its internal combustion business, including hybrid vehicles.

Renault and Geely have an existing joint venture in Korea.

Separately, Volvo Cars said it would sell a 33% stake in its Aurobay unit to Geely, without disclosing terms.