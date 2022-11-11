Chery records 145,300 sales volume in September, up 92.1% year-on-year

Autofun Philippines – Chery Philippines Foreign Investment Joint Stock Company sold 145,380 vehicles, up 92.1% over the same period last year, breaking a one-month sales record for three consecutive months.

According to the monthly sales report published by Chery, in September, cumulative sales in the first 3 quarters of the year were 893,930 vehicles, up 37.3% over the same period last year.

According to estimates from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, sales of the domestic auto industry in September increased by 21.3% year on year.

However, in a statement to The Guardian, Chery Overseas Investment Corp.'s Senior Business Manager, Jason Han, said that Chery Group produced a brilliant performance in 'Golden September'. with a growth rate 4 times higher than the sales of the domestic industry.

He said the outstanding performance of 145,000 vehicles in September also indicates that since the second half of the year, the Chery Group has surpassed 100,000 vehicles in a month for the fourth consecutive month, lifting its monthly sales level. history for the third time in a row.

According to him, the brand achieved sales of 112,980 in September, up 112.6% over the same period last year; and cumulative sales for January-September was 679,863, up 55% year-on-year.

He said that Chery's two main sales tanks, TIGGO series 8 and TIGGO 7 series, achieved total sales of 141,400 and 119,700 from January to September, respectively. Moreover, they are used as transportation for presidents and state guests in several countries/regions abroad, favored by global consumers.

While sales are steadily increasing, he says 'Chery Technology' has also picked up pace and taken a place in the technology sector.

On "Chery Yaoguang Technology Day 2025" on September 16, Chery Group announced the "Yaoguang" 2025 advanced technology strategy with 13 core technologies, including platform architecture, system tri-electric system, smart driving, smart cloud platform and green partners and launches a new visionary concept car, GENE.

He said that now the auto industry is gradually becoming the gateway to explore the metaverse. This is important because the combination of driving and reversing scenarios can really create a mobile smart space, allowing users to experience new smart technologies beyond driving.

“It is understood that the Gene concept car has a 'mystery mode', also known as 'reverse mode' compared to other new concept cars from the competition. The concept car's exterior lights include real mode (real active driving) and virtual mode (super-fast autonomous driving), which can be switched according to the user's needs.

When the light goes into metaverse mode, Chery's logo will also change from real to super virtual logo mode.

In addition, the interior decoration also has a dual mode, sensing by the force of interaction between the steering wheel and the seat. In real driving mode, the steering wheel will be placed close to the driver and the saddle will create a comfortable riding position for the driver. In hyper-virtual mode, the steering wheel actively moves away from the driver and switches to autopilot.

In addition, the GENE concept car uses a sliding trunk and is equipped with two sets of drones and electric skateboards. It also provides users with a lifestyle of sightseeing and outdoor recording.