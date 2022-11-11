A Detailed Look At The Bentley Flying Spur's W12 Engine

Wapcar Automotive News – As Bentley and Bentley's lovers prepare to join us on a moving electric train ride, it seems fitting to recall the iconic and bold W12 that has done so much to spread the Bentley gospel. That's right. The British luxury carmaker that has sheltered Volkswagen since 1998 has bid farewell to the dependable W12 engine through an exciting stylish Flying Spur GT for the 2023 model year. The 207mph powerful grand tourer. Unmistakable luxury not only because it's available in gloss or all-black carbon fiber paint options, but also because of the performance, the Napier "W12" Lion kicks off. And, the Flying Spur is currently the only Bentley saloon since the automaker's retirement and leaves the Bentley Mulsanne without a successor in 2020.

For some of us, even the prospect of a 1,400-horsepower electric Bentley launching in 2025 can't erase the noisy V12 from memory. Bentley has been producing the Flying Spur high-performance luxury sedan since 2005. It is billed as a four-door variant of the Continental GT coupe.

Bentley builds these models (including the W12 engine) at its factory in Crewe, England, with each car taking more than a hundred hours to assemble by hand. The Flying Spur Speed ​​celebrates once again as the crown jewel of the Flying Spur model year, thanks to its incredibly powerful 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine that produces 617 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque.

Flying Spur Speed ​​2023 is powered by a W12 engine with 84 hp and 96 lb-ft of torque, more powerful than the next best in the Flying Spur lineup — the Flying Spur S. It's fast. almost a second more when accelerating from 0 to 60 and racing to a top speed of 207 mph, up from 198 mph. The Flying Spur enters its third generation in 2019 with a choice of three powertrains, including a 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12, a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 plug-in. The Flying Spur W12-spec hits 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of 211 mph while producing 626 hp and 667 lb-ft of torque.

The powerful but seemingly less powerful twin-turbo V8 engine develops 549 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque to propel the Flying Spur to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds and top speed. maximum degree of 300 km/h. The plug-in hybrid also uses twin turbochargers to power the V6 engine, allowing the 2.9-liter electric motor to run to 60 mph in the same 4.1 seconds as the non-electrified V8. and reach maximum speed at the limit speed. to 177 mph.

Optimized electrified city and factory driving can hit 80 mph in EV Drive mode. You don't see this every day. The Flying Spur hybrid uses a 14.1 kWh battery that can run for 25 miles, although the EPA offers a range of 21 miles.

Bentley has significantly redesigned and overhauled the Flying Spur for its third-generation debut in 2019, swapping its platform for an all-new architecture that mirrors the current-generation Bentley Continental GT. What hasn't changed with the overhaul is the availability of a W12 petrol engine.

Energy challenges from many sides are inadvertently driving motor technology that is no longer the biggest, most powerful technology. We've seen relatively smaller engines like the tiny friendly Giant deliver great performance to rival the big guns. Bentley has joined its partners and announced that they will be decommissioning the powerful W12 factory. The Flying Spur 2023 is powered by the W12 ensuring the blender makes a bang - not a whine.

As the UK-based automaker is accelerating the electrification of its entire range by 2030, the Flying Spur's speed of 207mph represents the end of the era for nameplates. Flying Spur runs on gasoline, including 8 and 12-cylinder engines. As usual, the new Flying Spur Speed ​​is a driver-focused luxury sedan that embodies the pinnacle of luxury and performance. It will be the last of the 3rd generation Flying Spurs and will be powered by a new 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine producing 626 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque.

That power meets the asphalt through an eight-speed ZF dual-clutch transmission and a sophisticated rear-wheel AWD system combined with all-wheel drive. In case the huge horsepower numbers haven't been taken into account, we're talking about a full-size four-door luxury sedan with all the bells and whistles that turn a Bentley into a Bentley. It comes with torque vectoring technology and Bentley's Dynamic Ride system for improved handling.

You may have forgotten all about it, but you can trace the W12's roots in its first iteration back to the 2001 Volkswagen W12 concept. Then the W12 found its true potential. it was in the engine compartment of the Bentley Continental GT, even as the Audi A8 began its production career after the launch of the VW W12. Breathing freely, the W12 can produce around 450 hp, with forced induction versions hitting 700 hp in the Continental Supersport trim level.

Bentley then introduced the Flying Sour with two petrol engine choices including 3993cc and 5950cc versions combined with automatic transmission. The impending retirement of the W12 celebrates what is without a doubt one of the most powerful, dependable and iconic engines ever to emerge in the UK.

The W12's innovative four-seat design was the brainchild of the engine designers at VW, who sought to build it outside of conventional lines. They combined two narrow-angle VR6 engines on the crankshaft at 72° to create a 6.0-liter turbocharged W12 engine. Bentley has given the new W12 a popularity and appeal that it can't find in the VW concept or the Audi A8. An equally historic moment was when Bentley introduced the W12 as its first car after splitting from Rolls-Royce in 1998.