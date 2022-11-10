Alfa Romeo Chasing Reliability, Quality and New Markets

Autofun Philippines – Italian automaker Alfa Romeo is on the rise. Founded more than a century ago in Milan, Alfa Romeo has established itself as a racing champion and harnessed the momentum to drive its production cars. After World War II, the brand launched the stunning Giulietta and then the Giulia, establishing what Alfa Romeo boss Larry Dominique called "fans" and loyal fans. Alfa Romeo currently has 58 owner clubs in the United States; That's remarkable for a brand that sells 20,000 vehicles a year. Nowadays, the brand has prevailed in many areas, such as Alfa Romeo Philippines .

However, this specialized automaker has been on the radar in recent years.

Under the direction of Jean-Philippe Imparato, the automaker focused on the design of the ship. Imparato assumes the role of CEO of Alfa Romeo in 2021 and he has incorporated monthly visits to the production line into his busy schedule.

When it comes to quality, the European market has different challenges than North America. For example, trucks that deliver goods to North America are transported on boats that have been hit by salt water causing rust. Every day, Dominique said he reviews the company's all-terrain vehicle report. Not to be confused with Off-Road Vehicles, a Terrain Report is a list of vehicles that need to be repaired (and therefore not on the road).

"The first thing we put at the center is quality," Alfa Romeo F1 team leader Cristiano Fiorio told Edmunds. “We have been pretty quiet in the past. But with his transformation, our CEO just wants to be number one. Now we prove that our new cars are of high quality, and to be honest, that was not the case a few years ago. We want to make sure the quality stays on schedule because that's a problem in the past and we need to fix it.

F1 Inspires Alfa Romeo Innovation

It is rare - and indeed new - a car manufacturer to acknowledge past mistakes and highlight its improvement plan. Alfa Romeo is moving forward boldly, including a new convergence between the high-tech F1 team and the mainstream vehicles. Working closely together, the team built the new Tonale plug-in hybrid crossover from the ground up, ready to launch in the United States next year.

It may seem that an F1 racing car and a family crossover have nothing in common, but Alfa has found a way to bring the two together based on practical experience.

So while its cars still display the colors of the Italian flag and the iconic "telephone" wheel, Alfa Romeo sails furiously below the surface. No longer content with more than a century of history, the brand has little room to deviate. Leaders have promised to launch five new vehicles over the next six years and have ambitions to be the first brand under the Stellantis umbrella to achieve full electrification.

Currently, the Alfa Romeo buyer demographic shows that men make up 70% of the pie. Not alienating his establishment, Dominique said his strategy is to get more people behind the wheel to reach more women and younger customers.

It is good news for tire enthusiasts who can Tavares, said he is pleased with Alfa Romeo's progress on their list after getting behind the wheel, or so, Dominique hopes. Dominique said the business turned profitable for the first time in "I don't know for how long," while allowing the brand to invest in its future.