What do we know about 2023 Nissan Ariya?

Wapcar Automotive News – Nissan is expanding its electric vehicle lineup with the 2023 Ariya SUV, which will go on sale in the United States in fall 2022. Ariya will join the Leaf sedan at Nissan's showroom and will offer autonomy. host up to 300 miles, the maximum pass is 226 of the Leaf. The design of the Nissan Ariya represents a departure from the current angular lines commonly found on many Nissan models. The Ariya's low and wide stance distinguishes it from the Rogue and gives it a sportier look.

Two different battery sizes will be offered - a 63.0 kWh battery as standard and a larger 87.0 kWh battery as an option - as well as front- or all-wheel drive. A host of driver assistance features, infotainment and convenience items will be included here, helping the Ariya 2022 compete with similarly sized EV crossovers, such as the Tesla Model Y and Hyundai Kona Electric.

What's new for 2023?

Ariya is a brand new car from Nissan. It features Nissan's new semi-autonomous driving system, "ProPilot 2.0", which debuted on the Nissan Skyline sedan in the Japanese market. The Ariya is said to offer a range of up to 300 miles, but only when equipped with an optional forward/reverse dual-motor drive configuration and a larger 87.0 kWh battery. The Ariya's $44,485 starting price puts it above the Leaf and other affordable EVs but below the Model Y's base price, but this entry-level Engage model comes with a smaller battery and range. estimated under 216 miles. We believe that for a successful gas-to-electric transition, range is key, so we're going for the Venture+ version that offers the longest range of the Ariya's four trim levels at 304 miles. one charge.

Electric motor, power and performance

Unlike the Leaf, which only came with front-wheel drive, Nissan drew inspiration from features developed in other cars, including systems Torque split of the GT-R sports car, to optionally provide all traction via a front/rear dual electric motor setup.

Front-wheel drive models deliver a claimed 0-60mph time of 7.2 seconds according to Nissan, so if you're looking for more, consider the more powerful all-wheel-drive Ariya , significantly faster. We estimate the model will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than 5.0 seconds, a feat similar to high-end electric vehicles.

From what we've experienced so far, the Ariya offers a quiet, steady ride that should appeal to most buyers, but it lacks the sporty nature favored by driving enthusiasts. When we get a chance to test the Ariya for ourselves and gauge its real-world handling, we'll update this story in detail.

Range, charge and battery life

The Ariya will be able to charge at home on 110 or 240 volt outlets as well as public charging stations and even DC fast charging ports.

Actual Fuel Economy and Fuel Economy Estimates The MPGe

EPA is not yet available for the Ariya, nor has Nissan announced the requested MPGe number. When Ariya is coming out, that information will likely become available. We also hope to test the Ariya on our 200-mile highway ourselves, which will allow us to gauge how well it performs in the real world. For more information on the Ariya's fuel economy, visit the EPA's website.

Furniture, Amenities and Merchandise

Ariya's interior looks futuristic and minimalistic. Nissan has removed all possible buttons in favor of a sleek dash line that helps create a sleek look to match the design of the exterior. Despite Nissan's claim that the Ariya's cabin is unlike a traditional car interior, its minimalist theme seems to be a unique feature of it. The low, flat floor creates a sense of space inside, and Nissan has incorporated comfortable zero-gravity seats into the design. The rear seat space is significantly less spacious than the front, but an adult pair still feels comfortable and spacious enough even when traveling long distances.

Infotainment and connectivity

Two 12.3-inch screens serve as both the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment screen. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and in-dash navigation should all be standard features. The Ariya concept introduced in 2019 has a feature that allows the car to sync with the driver's schedule, so it can preheat or cool the interior while parking and charging, and thus not using battery use.

The concept also features technology that allows drivers to use their phones to park the Ariya automatically from a nearby location using ProPilot's Remote Park, a system similar to the calculator. Your Smart Summon is here.

Safety and driver assistance features

Ariya will be equipped with ProPilot 2.0, the second generation of Nissan's semi-autonomous ProPilot technology, as an option. The system allows the driver to take the wheel off the wheel in certain driving situations. While we haven't tested this new setup yet, we liked the original ProPilot system when we used it back in 2017 - and if that's any indication of 2.0's performance, then what are our expectations? we are very tall. For more information on the Ariya crash test results, visit the websites of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Warranty and service coverage

We expect the Ariya to come with the same basic warranty package as the Leaf when it goes on sale. This warranty should include a competitive case policy as well as battery protection that lasts for eight years or 100,000 miles.