Review of 2022 Lexus ES

UX, ES, NX, RX, RX L, RC F, LC, LC Switchable, LS. No, these are not some World War II characters, but the current roster of the Lexus line-up.

So confusing at the best of times. The one we're focusing on here, the Lexus ES , is actually the seventh generation, which has been part of the Lexus lineup since the brand's debut in '89, but was only introduced (replacing the GS) in Europe in 2018, while it received a mid-life upgrade late last year.

It competes with the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class in the mid-size sedan segment. Then the competition is fierce.

GET ME WITH THE TRUTH.

In the UK, it comes with an engine and transmission setup (ES 300h) and a pretty neat trim and package (base ES300h, Premium Edition, F-Sport and Takumi are whistle quality). It shares the basic "GA-K" architecture with the American Toyota Camry, but with some additional bracing to add more body rigidity.

It's a front-wheel drive, a mild hybrid, and more focused on the economy than performance - and for the first time it also has a specific F-Sport variant, although that model isn't really only some suspension improvements (adaptive damping), instead of increased performance bald. All details on the driving tab.

The bold front design looks like it's been based on a pair of half-drawn blinds, a real love-or-hate aesthetic, but you can't complain it doesn't look different. Tweaks for the 2022 models include a revised grille, slimmer headlights and higher-spec "triple-eye" LED lights, but only those with eagle eyes will notice.

HYBRID-ONLY, YOU SAY?

Yes. The powertrain combines a smart 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor/self-charging battery, mated to an E-CVT transmission. Lexus forgoes the electric range offering, with battery power only for starting and at low speeds around town. There's a surprising amount of power to do, but don't expect to come anywhere near the distance of any plug-in rivals, as the BMW 530e has claimed 37 miles.

The car isn't terribly powerful, making a combined output of 215 hp/221 lb-ft, but paired with the continuously variable transmission, Lexus claims almost 55 mpg and just 119 g/km CO2 on the trims. smaller wheels/tires. For a car this size, it's breathtaking and offers huge savings for professional users. Go to the purchases tab to see the full list.

IS CABIN A LUXURY BUSINESS?

Lexus has clearly spent a lot of time (and learned lessons from the LS limo) making sure the car is quiet and comfortable, tuning the cabin quiet through the air and noise suppression systems, and grading it. seats and driving position... even some of the alloy wheels have hollow rims that absorb the drone. The infotainment system has also been mentioned in the mid-life upgrade, with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen now offering much-loved touchscreen functionality. See the furniture tab for details.

But the real takeaway is the optional £1600 digital door mirror, which reduces aerodynamic drag. The usual side mirrors give way to a pair of insect-like antennas that grow, relaying their camera feed to a 5-inch screen inside the door. The screen will zoom in and out when you park and show an alert when someone is in your blind spot. They'll get used to some cars, but for those who buy a Lexus for the tech and styling glamor alongside more affordable rivals, it's a big deal.

HOW MUCH COST?

Prices start from just under £39,000 for the entry-level ES version, rising to £52,000 for the top-end Takumi version. All details are on the purchase tab.

WHAT IS THE VERDICT?

large, calm, and enjoyable sedan at an attractive price. But nowhere is it nearly as satisfying to drive the cars it competes with.

A sedan for people who don't really care about driving/love to drive, but like a big mpg and a nice stereo. And modern technology, if you're looking for its bizarre mirrors. Plus legendary Lexus reliability.

A full-size front-wheel drive premium car will never stir souls, but by offering it as a tax-avoiding hybrid and working to make it a nice, peaceful place, Lexus has may have found a foothold in the market. But not one that will ever interest enthusiasts.