Great increase in petrol and diesel prices in December

Autofun Philippines – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Energy has released its latest weekly fuel price update forecast, which shows that gasoline and diesel prices will increase sharply in December.

Released by the Central Energy Fund (CEF) through the Grants ReseGo Digital Dashboard, a weekly update that provides an overview of market conditions at the end of each week, giving an indication of where fuel prices will be over the coming month.

The set indicates that the snapshot is not a prediction but an indicator of fuel prices. As market conditions change throughout the month, so do the forecasts.

CEF's more detailed analysis of market volatility shows that the main driver of these dismal forecasts is rising international oil prices. This is exacerbated by a weaker rand.

International oil prices are boosted by oil prices that have surged in recent days, pushing towards the $100/barrel mark, after months of staying at $90-95/barrel.

According to the Bureau of Economic Research (BER), oil prices have been supported by positive news from China suggesting that the country is about to exit the zero-Covid strategy, which has kept oil demand down. .

“An important market driver has received positive news from China about steps to exit the damaging zero-Covid policy early next year,” he said.

"The head of the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signaled that China may reopen its border with Hong Kong as early as next year, with international border easing to follow.

" This has helped China's actions as Hong Kong-listed companies have recorded their best week in more than seven years. Oil prices and industrial metals prices were also supported by this news, increasing strongly during the week.

Oil prices in general were also pushed higher due to increased global demand amid tighter supply. As the Northern Hemisphere enters the winter months, demand for fuel increases. However, this year it comes with sanctions against Russia as well as supply cuts as reported by OPEC+.

This has led to a general supply crisis for fuels such as diesel, with shortages reported in the United States and Europe. This in turn affects South Africa, which is dependent on fuel imports.

In November, diesel prices increased by Rs 1.60 per liter, leaving fuel at record prices. If the latest CEF forecast continues until the end of the month, it will even see prices reach new highs.

The rand, another key component of local prices, also started the month slower but resumed some gains last week.

Local units sustained weakness as the dollar strengthens as well as local headwinds as the load continues to ease. However, according to the BER, economic data from the United States on Friday (November 4) weakened the greenback, helping the rand appreciate. “In light of more dovish comments from top Fed officials and some mixed interpretations of the jobs data, the US dollar weakened on Friday, helping the rand gained more than 2% against the dollar. green only on Fridays,” he said.

As a result, the rand strengthened by 17.99 rands against the dollar on Monday. If the strength of the rand continues, any chance of an increase in fuel prices will be less.

According to local economists, the rand is fundamentally undervalued and is expected to recover in the next few quarters. Economists at Absa believe the rand will strengthen further before the end of the year - to 16.75 rands against the dollar - while the Reserve Bank of South Africa now sees it at 17.38 and against the dollar.