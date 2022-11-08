Tata Motors beats target and plans to launch 10 EVs in five years

Autofun Philippines – Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, the EV arm of Tata Motors, including Tata Philippines, has launched its 50,000th electric vehicle, the Nexon EV, from its plant in Pune, Maharashtra, becoming the first automobile company in India to achieve this feat. The electric vehicle market leader, entering the market in 2020, is currently focusing on a three-stage architectural approach for electric vehicles and plans to launch 10 such vehicles in 5 years, it said in a statement Monday to be media.

In a video address, N Chandrasekaran, president of Tata Sons and Tata Motors, said that when the company started production of an electric vehicle in 2018, it looked like a "dream project". However, in the four years since, he has come a long way in his journey, thanks to the trust of the core team and various companies of the Tata Group that have accompanied him. together.

Boss Tata also acknowledged the government's efforts to promote electric mobility. Chandrasekaran “The government has been extremely supportive and focused on efforts to promote the electric mobility initiative in the country in a very consistent and meaningful way.

Tata Motors'current EV product portfolio includes including Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max. The favorable political climate, positive word of mouth from existing customers, convenient product options, improved ride performance and attractive cost of ownership have helped the company succeed. Tata Motors says the achievement is ahead of its target by March 2023. Shailesh Chandra, CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said: “Being pioneers in the field of electric vehicles in country, it is our responsibility to ensure successful application.

Tata Motors says that while its new products are developed to meet changing customer needs, the company also offers OTA (over-the-air) software updates to existing EV customers. in. so they can enjoy new driving and ownership experiences. With a wide range of electric vehicles, Tata Motors is now present in more than 165 cities across the country.