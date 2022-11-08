What You Should Know About 2023 Aston Martin DBS: Costs, Facts, And Figures

Wapcar Automotive News – The Aston Martin DBS 2023 is a combination of luxury, style and performance, including the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera making it one of the best large touring cars available today.

Since the DB5 originally appeared in the 1964 James Bond movie Goldfinger, Aston Martin has been the epitome of it. A glamorous and luxurious sports car can and should be. That, of course, makes his most famous driver the greatest secret agent ever. Still, even without Sean Connery's stellar performance, we think these cars would be hard to hate. In fact, Connery himself owns a DB5 for his personal use.

For many years, Aston Martin has been one of the most coveted luxury cars in the world. DBS's mission in life is to fight with other top car manufacturers like Bentley Continental GT, Jaguar F-Type SVR and Porsche 911 Turbo. In 2023, Aston Martin brings us the best DB car.

Once you've taken a breather and realized how visually stunning DBS is, you've got to breathe even more. Aston Martins have never been known to be slow cars, maybe heavy, but never slow. And the new DBS is no exception to either of these historic associations.

Power comes from a 5.2-liter DOHC, twin-turbocharged, direct-injected V12 engine that produces 715 hp at 6,500 rpm and an impressive 715 hp at 6,500 rpm. 6,500 rpm and equally impressive torque. 663 lb-ft, which starts at an extremely low speed of 1,800 rpm and stays at the top until 5,000 rpm.

This engine is technically ingenious enough for anything Bond has had since the M, and it's not even the monster hybrid that Valkyrie uses. Dual variable camshaft control, fully CNC machined combustion chamber, stainless steel cross-shaped exhaust, and don't forget the water-air cooler to keep performance at its peak. While we are sad to report, there are still no rocket launchers or ejection seats on the production models.

That power is then channeled through a rear-center ZF eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters via an aluminum torque tube and viscous differential, eventually ending up at the rear wheels. 21-inch forged aluminum. Those huge rims are wrapped in Pirelli PZero 265/35 ZR-21 tires up front and an even bigger 305/30 ZR-21 at the rear, and do their best to keep 4,107 pounds of DBS planted on the tarmac. The large ventilated carbon-ceramic disc brakes 16.1 inches front and 14.1 inches rear also struggle with that 4000+ weight. DBS.

Now, the only extra detail you can add to your DBS is if you choose a converted instance, called DBS Volante. Whether you choose a coupe or a convertible, the DBS will fly. According to Aston Martin, they tested the DBS from 0-62mph (or 0-100kph) in just 3.4 seconds, on the way to a top speed of 211mph. In an independent test with the Bentley Continental GT and Ferrari Roma, the Top Speed ​​completed the DBS in a quarter mile and clocked an impressive 11.7 seconds.

Inside, the DBS is a more luxurious car than its price point suggests. With no less than 38 different colors available for the perforated and quilted leather interiors, DBS defines the word luxury. If skins aren't your thing, there's also an option for Alcantara. Along with attractive heated 16-way power seats, there's an 8.0-inch touchscreen up front and a center console that handles all the infotainment.

One of these is a bespoke Bang & Olufson sound system that includes seven speakers, 13 channels, two subwoofers, a 250 watt sub and 1000 watt audio if for some reason the engine music sounds and the exhaust is not enough.

This system is also compatible with Apple CarPlay and offers features like Bluetooth and phone streaming, and of course GPS is also built in. On the safety front, the DBS sports eight airbags, tire pressure monitoring, a 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring, traction control, emergency brake assist, as well as dynamic stability and tissue-vector control. - dynamic torque.

2023 Aston Martin DBS from $330,600

For DBS league cars, prices are approximate. For most of us, a base MSRP of $330,600 seems more appropriate for a suburban 5-bedroom home with a nice yard and possibly a deck. But for those of the aristocracy or aristocracy in the financial range, this price seems quite reasonable, although it is still at the high end of the price range, even compared to the competition. its competition.

But what DBS is more than just raw power and performance, the 911 Turbo or Ferrari Roma beat it there. Aston isn't just a lavish exercise in lavish extravagance, it will be bread and butter for Bentley. No, DBS is more than just a collection of its features. It's a grand tourer of the greatest proportions, and it's exclusive enough to get you noticed (and loved) by any servant.

Sonic V12 has enough rumble to scare anyone from a standstill, but the suspension is worth it with a ride that's luxurious enough to make sure your decorations don't wobble on your way to dinner. star there. But more than that, an Aston Martin has a legacy that all other cars don't. And while that doesn't make you a world-saver, getting behind the wheel of a DBS makes you feel like one and it's worth every penny.