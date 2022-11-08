Do you dare to pay 65,000 euros for red wheels?

Wapcar Automotive News – For 65,000 euros you can buy the red wheels of a huge selection. Also, you would gain various chances.

Let the French turn a front-wheel-drive sedan into a fun big machine. Renault has been doing this for years and recently introduced the Mégane RS as a hot sedan. This will also be the last time, for now, the next hot Renault will probably be the electric Renault 5 Alpine. And we are going to start with Renault Megane RS 2023 .

Mégane RS Trophy R

Renault Mégane RS can therefore be considered the ultimate swinging version of the Mégane RS and Renault's hot gas station in its own right. Of course, that final version was the Renault Mégane RS Trophy R. We'll highlight it again because one just went on sale in the Netherlands.

Red wheel!

Let's start with looks because you have to love a little. Renault Mégane RS Trophy R is always white with a little red. Large red stickers on the sides, a red sticker on the front bumper and one of the few options for red RS Trophy R rims:

A bold choice but somewhere the car also eclipses a full-fledged Mégane. It makes Trophy R recognizable.

Just to make sure someone doesn't bump into a regular red-painted Megane:

Trophy R has large carbon fiber fenders on the bonnet and chrome mufflers that are usually pretty obvious. was kidnapped to end up on two conduits.

Trophy R

The name “Trophy R” may sound like a small addition to the regular Renault Mégane RS 300 Trophy, but you would be wrong. The Trophy R essentially benefits from this car's engine, so it's a 1.8-liter four-cylinder with 300 hp.

For example, the Trophy R is on a diet and doesn't have a back seat. There are large gaps and large strut bridges. The aforementioned exhaust is a custom titanium system from Akrapovic. The front seats are special shock absorbers to work better. The interior is purely Alcantara and you shouldn't expect a luxurious setting.

Record

No, for day-to-day use you'll have to opt for the RS 280 or the slightly less radical RS 300 Trophy, even if the Trophy R is well-designed for that. So all you need is a monitor, climate control, automatic lights and rain sensors and even things like emergency brake assist and lane-keeping assist.

Can only be turned off in race mode when passing, so it won't beep every time you turn off the head of the road. Speaking of the track, with a time of 7:

44.40, he is the front-wheel-drive record holder at the Nürburgring. Brought away by Lynk & Co 03 Cyan, officially a concept by the way. It is therefore the fastest road-legal production car with an FWD system on the 'Ring'.

500 pcs

Uncommon is a used Renault Mégane RS Trophy R currently for sale. Only 500 units were produced, of which that number is 363. Notably, it was registered in 2021 but is currently being sold as a new car with delivery kilometers.

Buy

So spending 64,999 euros on a Renault Mégane is a big decision. The ultimate Mégane, but for less than 25,000 euros you can also win the RS Trophy from 2019 with more options. However, this R Cup can also become a great investment object. To see the announcement of the Renault Mégane RS Trophy R on Marktplaats.