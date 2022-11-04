Auto makers are negotiating pact that would reshape their alliance

Wapcar Automotive News – Electric vs. gas cars:

Renault 2023 SA RNO - up 3.78 €; red triangle pointing down and Nissan Motor Co. NSANY rose -0.23; The downward red triangle is struggling to strike a deal that could reshape their alliance, with intellectual property rights between sticking points, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

Negotiations so far between Renault and Nissan have set off a plan under which the French carmaker will reduce its current 43% stake in its Japanese partner to 15%, who at the company said. The shares sold will be placed in an independent financial trust and then sold at a later date for a predetermined price, the people said.

In return, Nissan will invest in Renault's new electric vehicle business, which the French carmaker plans to go public next year, the sources said.

Renault and Nissan hope to be able to reach a preliminary non-binding agreement to reshape their more than two-decade alliance as early as late October, company officials said. But several key points have delayed reaching such an agreement, people familiar with the negotiations said.

One of the main concerns is jointly developing the intellectual property and how it will be transferred to Renault's new electric vehicle business, people familiar with the discussions said.

Nissan is also reluctant to share the technology it develops with Renault with Chinese auto giant Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., which plans to buy a stake in Renault's gasoline car business, sources said.

Patents and other intellectual property related to batteries, especially solid-state battery technology, have become a major point of contention, they said. Nissan has developed in-house next-generation batteries and plans to start a trial production line as early as 2024.

French companies and the state are also negotiating what kind of voting rights Nissan will included in Renault after an agreement was signed, an issue that some people familiar with the negotiations described as unresolved.

According to French law, shareholders holding their shares for two years or more usually have dual voting rights. Nissan, Renault's longtime 15% shareholder, was unable to vote its shares because Renault owns more than 40% of Nissan. Once Renault's share falls below the 40% threshold, Nissan will normally have dual voting rights on its shares.

However, Renault and the French government want to limit Nissan's voting power to 15%, people familiar with the matter said. The French side believes this will put the two automakers on par with each other, with each holding 15% of the other's voting power, they said.

The companies plan to review and vote on the deal in mid-November when executives from the two automakers meet in Japan, Renault and Nissan officials said. The plan was to publicly reveal the deal shortly after.

While company members say they still expect an agreement and Renault and Nissan management are still aiming to make an announcement in November, they say the companies are at risk. lagged behind the original plan due to difficulties in negotiations.

Nissan executives have long been frustrated with what they believe is an unbalanced power structure within the alliance. Renault owns 43% of Nissan, an amount that exceeds the 15% that Nissan has in its smaller French counterpart and has given Renault great influence in the partnership.

The deal is intended to defuse tensions by leveling shares while assuring Renault of the partner's support as the two companies enter the electric vehicle era. Renault says it is creating a new electric vehicle business, known internally as Ampere, to ensure it can finance the costly transition away from the internal combustion engine by raising capital from outside investors.

Ampère will develop the software, parts and technology needed for the battery-powered models, but will remain largely owned by Renault, people familiar with the plans said.