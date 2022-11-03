Geely to Split EV Marque Zeekr and List It Independently

Wapcar Automotive News – Geely Automobile announced on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx) at noon on October 31 that it proposed to separate Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (Zeekr) and list it independently. The stock exchange has confirmed that the group can execute the proposed split, but the relevant conditions, including listing location, offering size, price range, and coverage limits for the company's shareholders to acquire shares of Zeekr has not yet. will be determined, and further notices will be issued in due course.

To the question, Zeekr replied, “ Geely 2023 will disclose relevant information in a timely manner in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. Zeek's management team will put the business first to ensure delivery of 70,000 vehicles is reached by 2022. The recent capital market turmoil will not shake our confidence in the market. new energy and short-term market fluctuations do not affect the medium and long-term development of the company.

Zeekr is a smart electric vehicle brand owned by Geely, a Chinese multinational automobile company headquartered in Hangzhou, founded by Geely Automobile and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. According to public information, Zeekr's legal representative is An Conghui and the chairman is Eric Li, who is also the founder and chairman of Geely.

Since its inception, Zeekr has completed two rounds of funding. On August 29, 2021, Zeekr officially signed a strategic investment agreement with 5 companies: Intel Capital, CATL, Bilibili, Cathay Fortune Group and Boyu Capital. The total investment capital of 5 companies is 500 million USD, equivalent to 5.6% shares of Zeekr after investment.

Currently, the company has one model on sale, which is THE Zeekr 001 based on Geely's SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture) platform. A total of 8,276 Zeekr 001 units were delivered in September, a 15.5% increase from the previous month and a total of 45,500 vehicles were delivered in less than a year.

On October 12, the 50,000th Zeekr 001 rolled off the production line at Zeekr Smart Factory in Hangzhou, Ningbo. Zeekr 009, the brand's second model, will officially launch on November 1.