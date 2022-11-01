Peel Honda Genio 2022, Latest Price Up to Monthly Installments

Autofun Philippines - Honda Genio 2022 is one of the options for automatic transmission scooters priced at Rp 18 million currently on the market. In xase you would like to know more about Honda Genio price Philippines , we put the link here.

For those of you who are looking to own, here is a review or review regarding the product's price, specifications and monthly installments.

Genio's existence in the PT Astra Honda Motor (AHM) lineup is actually a bit inconvenient because there's already a market-accepted BEAT.

Supplied with a 110 cm3 motor, Genio presents itself as an alternative to this product with a retro design.

However, for this Honda there was a Scoopy. As a result, Genio looks like a semi-fictional product.

Half of the sporty character is inherited from the BEAT's compact design, the other half is classic style as can be found on Scoopy.

Honda Genio 2022

However, the question of real taste is returned to each individual who evaluates it.

What is clear is that Genio still offers something to attract potential customers.

What is the price of Genio 2022 motorbike?

At the time of writing this review in October 2022, Genio has been marketed by PT AHM at a price of Rs 18,880,000 for the CBS variant and Rs 19,475,000 for the CBS-ISS variant.

The price is quite competitive with the latest generation BEAT priced from Rp. 17,620,000 for the CBS variant to Rs 18,472,000 for the Deluxe variant.

Genio's price is still cheaper than Scoopy's which costs over IDR 21 million.

Design The

Genio has a sporty and classic look. This can be seen in the body line traction that seems hesitant to lean towards the clutch or even round out.

In fact, PT Astra Honda Motor in March 2022 has made improvements to this product. In terms of appearance, not much has changed other than the use of new 12-inch wheels, 2 inches smaller than before.

This change is appreciated when Genio's appearance becomes more beautiful in the image of automatic transmission scooters from Europe.

The tire that the company uses also has a thickness so that the driver can be more confident in the bends.

Other consumers will find the slightly oval headlight design on the digital dashboard with a rounded frame.

The manufacturer markets this model with several color combinations. However, for consumers who want two-tone, they should opt for the CBS ISS Fabulous Matte Blue variant.

Features

Potential consumers are naturally curious about the latest Genio features as well.

Starting from the front, the Genio is seen using the main light that has brought LED technology. This is of course found on automatic transmission scooters priced at Rp 18 million.

The impression of modernity is also felt when consumers sit on this automatic transmission scooter. Indeed, the instrument cluster's instrument panel that provides various information such as speed and distance is a digital model.

However, it must be admitted that the size of the screen he uses is relatively small.

Attention, this automatic transmission scooter is aimed at young consumers, one of the special features is that it cannot separate utilities.

This is why the manufacturer also equips Genio with a power outlet to charge mobile phones.

The position of the power outlet moves itself under the handlebars on this new model. Before it was in the trunk.

Other features found on this automatic scooter are the key-operated roller shutter and the luggage space under the saddle with a volume of 14 liters. Specifications

<br />



If you look at the spec sheet, you can see that the Genio has the same engine specs as the BEAT. It's not just a question of power and capacity, but also the size of the diameter and steps.

The engine has an over-stroke characteristic, which means that the stroke size is larger than the cylinder diameter.

This machine is very suitable for urban streets with many stops. The reason for this is that Powerstroke engines are known to have good initial traction even when it's a bit tight at medium and high rpm.

Honda Genio 2022 Fuel Consumption

The Genio 2022 motorcycle is said to have a fuel consumption of around 59.1 km/liter based on Honda's internal testing using the WMTC method.

This means that on a full charge of the fuel tank (4.2 liters), this motorcycle can travel a distance of 248 km.

Actual reality may differ as the vehicle's fuel consumption depends on many factors, such as traffic conditions.

For the cost of filling Genio from empty to full tank, it is around Rp 58,380 assuming the type of petrol used is Pertamax. Meanwhile, if you use in Pertalite, the cost is around Rs 42,000.

With an engine compression of 10:

1, that means Genio is always safe to use RON 90 or 92 gasoline.

This is a Honda Genio 2022 car review. Based on research, still very much Many potential consumers are wondering about this product by asking questions on the internet.

CC Genio 2022 how much?

Genio 2022 uses a 110 cc engine equipped with leading Honda technologies, such as PGM - FI (Programmatic Fuel Injection) and eSP.

The engine itself can produce a maximum capacity of 8.8 hp and maximum torque of 9.3 Nm.444

One of the advantages of this machine is its rather economical fuel consumption. thrifty. Claims to achieve 59.1 km per liter.

The engine with its superior performance is also suitable for everyday driving, which often encounters stop and start situations.

With a used machine and a price tag of Rp 18 million, Genio has some competition in the market. Among them are Suzuki NEX, Yamaha Mio M3 and other Honda products, namely BEAT.