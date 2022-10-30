Honda's first electric moped design revealed in patent filings

Autofun Philippines – Like most Japanese motorcycle manufacturers, Honda was late in the electrification game. But don’t take this popular motorcycle brand into account, as the company’s next electric motorcycle looks pretty good based on recent IP filings. And, judging from the Honda Motor price Philippines, Honda performed not so bad.

Honda recently announced plans to launch 10 different electric motorcycle models by 2025, although most of them will be light electric motorcycles or electric mopeds.

Zero and Harley-Davidson will probably have nothing to worry about in a few years.

Electric scooters and light motorcycles are much easier to manufacture, subject to fewer regulations and can cost much less than they can attract more riders.

And now we have our first look at an upcoming Honda electric motorcycle thanks to a filing the company has filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, according to Bennetts.

The show car appears to borrow many frames and components from the previous Honda and MUJI collaboration, resulting in a classic electric motorcycle.

In fact, fans of the original Honda Cub motorcycle might recognize this design as a Cub. The Honda Cub, sold under several model names and several variants, is the most produced motor vehicle in the world. It was a cornerstone of the motoring culture of the 1960s and 1970s, providing young riders with an inexpensive, low-powered two-wheeler perfect for urban and suburban exploration.

This upcoming Honda e-bike seems to share many of the same design philosophies, but with updated styling and a pair of pedals will help categorize it as an e-bike or a motorcycle. in many fields.

Integrated lighting on single-seat electric motorcycles, wide front fenders to protect riders’ feet from splashes or road debris, wide footrests and, of course, fat pedals circuit helps to remove it from the motorcycle classification.

The wheel has a cast six-spoke design with a small hydraulic brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear.

The design seems to offer both front and rear suspension, and a small chain can be seen running along the rear swingarm. This chain is for pedal drive only, as the rear wheel appears to house a large hub motor at its center. If manufactured, most cyclists may not use the pedals, and some may even choose to remove them altogether.

It is not known what type of battery the bicycle will use or where it will be mounted. The seat can be raised to allow access to the rear battery compartment, but it is more likely that we will end up only finding a small compartment there.

The area underfoot is where the most likely future for the battery is, possibly one of Honda’s 48V interchangeable batteries following Gogoro’s battery design.

It's unclear what the top speed of Honda’s first electric motorcycle will be, but it looks like a 28 mph (45 km/h) limit is possible. This is the maximum speed allowed for e-bikes in the US and for speed bikes in much of Europe.

Perhaps the Asian market is a better indicator, as Asia accounts for much more sales of e-bikes and e-scooters than Europe and North America combined.

The inclusion of the rear fender plate bracket may indicate that Honda is aiming for more than just e-bike type designation but instead towards the next two-wheeler full motorcycle status. . In many jurisdictions across North America, Europe, and Asia, motorcycles have looser licensing requirements, but may still sometimes be required to carry a number plate for identification.