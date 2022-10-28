A brief comparison: 2022 SYM Husky ADV Scooter Vs Honda ADV 150

Autofun Philippines - The growth of scooters in recent years has been an extraordinary one as full-size scooters become more and more popular. Recently, people have turned to the light terrain scooter segment for more flexible use. This trend started when the Honda ADV 150 was launched in 2016.

While some competitors managed to capture the magic of the ADV 150, Honda's performance was unmatched. Taiwanese scooter company SYM motorcycle price Philippines has released the Husky ADV scooter in direct response to the growing demand for the Honda ADV 150. Both machines stack up well and come with versatile features not seen in multi-day scooters.

From sleek looks and colors to powerful engines that can help with off-roading and daily mobility, the SYM Husky ADV 2022 and Honda ADV 150 scooters are formidable competitors in the segment. Here's a comparison between the SYM Husky ADV and the Honda ADV 150.

Design

Its competitors and full-size adventure bikes drew inspiration design from the SYM Husky ADV 2022 scooter. It is built for adventure and comes with long-travel and rear-link suspension, large front and rear disc brakes, rear compensating monoshock and tires. multi-use. While SYM plans to capitalize on the urban market, this bike has luxurious 13-inch wheels for navigating traffic and off-road adventures.

Durable, practical and comfortable, the Honda ADV 150 knows the importance of a good ride. Designed for travel and adventure, the ADV 150 features a windscreen, raised rear seats and ample storage space.

The scooter includes a side stand, center stand and a 12-volt accessory adapter to provide long range and ease of use. The 2.1-gallon gas tank with impressive savings makes it a perfect everyday car. The two-seater is definitely a compact bike and comes with the convenience of storage to spark the desire for an adventurous ride.

Engine

SKY Husky ADV 2022 Scooter is equipped with a liquid-cooled 150cc single-cylinder engine with electronic fuel injection providing a capacity of 14.4 horsepower. The car comes with a 15-liter fuel tank for long journeys and a powerful suspension with telescopic forks front and rear. The adventure-driven motor ensures the bike can handle more than conventional scooters.

Honda ADV 150 is equipped with a 4-stroke, 149cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, providing smooth distribution with many movements. While nimble and sturdy, it weighs just 294 pounds, including the size of the standard equipment, fuel tank, and required fluids. The engine, fuel tank and transmission are housed in the undercarriage for confident driving in city traffic.

Exterior and Price

For night-time visibility on the street, SYM Husky ADV 2022 features high-end LEDs with a relatively high-end color TFT display. than Honda ADV 150 TFT screen also automatically adjusts brightness depending on lightning. The digital display shows the date, time, fuel gauge, speedometer, fuel injection and turn signals, among other features.

To minimize the focus on mass, the vehicle is equipped with full LED lighting. The rear lights are separate from the rear indicator lights, forming an X design that symbolizes the crossover concept. The main LCD meter displays the oil change indicator, date, time, odometer, fuel gauge, speedometer, fuel consumption, turn signal, high ground light and fuel injection. Honda has integrated a Smart Key system that activates the main button of the scooter when the owner approaches the ADV 150 and starts the engine without using the key.

During the EICMA 2021 event, the SYM Husky ADV 2022 scooter was introduced in Milan in Ice Blue Metallic color. Other color options are yet to be revealed by SYM. The exciting off-road ADV 150 is made for an exciting adventure. However, in 2022, there is a variant in all-new color:

Candy Rose Red. It's only available for the ADV 150. The bike has a base price of $4,299, which is the same range as the Husky ADV scooter.

While the Honda ADV 150 is the defending champion in the maxi-scooter category, the SYM Husky ADV 2022 has emerged to take over the scooter with an equally powerful vision. The 2022 Honda ADV 150 has been available for purchase from November 2021, while the SYM Husky ADV 2022 scooter is expected to launch in the coming weeks to create some stiff competition.