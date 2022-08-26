Honda N-One Style + Urban Special Edition has an imitation wood panel

Honda has announced changes to the five N-One kei models in Japan, including the addition of a new Style + Urban special edition with a faux wood dashboard, leather seats and minor side modifications outside.

According to pictures on Wapcar.my , from the outside, the Honda N-One Style + Urban is distinguished by chrome accents on the grille connected to the round headlights with a glossy black border. The same treatment is applied to the black mirror caps, door handles, side skirts, and rear door trim surrounded by chrome.

Full LED headlights and taillights are standard equipment. Finally, the model is equipped with 14-inch steel wheels with a classic design. The special edition palette includes shades of Garden Green, Platinum White, Premium Ivory, Meteoroid Gray and Flame Red.

Inside, the highlight is Tanwood-style trim that covers most of the dashboard. Despite the fact that it is not real wood, it looks great in combination with the minimalist design. Heated front seats and two-tone leather upholstery, matching door tags. Standard equipment includes a full set of Honda Sensing ADAS, automatic climate control and a few USB ports. As for the optional touchscreen, it offers navigation, digital TV, voice recognition, and a rearview camera, while removing the ugly plastic shell.

The N-One Style + Urban is only available with a naturally aspirated 660cc engine that produces at least 58 hp (43 kW / 58 PS). Power is transmitted to the front wheels or all four wheels through a continuously variable CVT transmission. Note that other versions of the Honda N-One are also equipped with a 660cc turbocharged engine that produces a slight increase in power of 63PS (47kW / 64PS), while the sporty RS is the only version equipped with a manual transmission. six levels.

Other than the new Special Edition, the model year changes to the Honda N-One 2023 are minor, with a focus on small changes. Prices in Japan start at ¥1,599,400 ($11,692) for the base Original and go up to ¥2,022,900 ($14,788) for the top-end Premium Tourer. As for the Style + Urban being the top of the line, it costs 1,679,700 yen ($12,279) for the FWD version or 1,812,800 yen ($13,252) for the 4WD version.

While the Honda N-One hasn't really changed much since its first-generation debut in 2012, it's still a pretty cool kei car. The current second-generation model introduced in 2020 looks more like a facelift than the original, but that's not a bad thing as the retro design has proven to be very popular with buyers. Unfortunately, the N-One is not exported to other markets, with the smallest Honda currently available outside of Japan being the all-electric Honda e.