Digital Tata Xenon reimagined as a van of the future

Check out this digital render of the Tata Xenon that has been altered for an extremely sharp and futuristic design. The Tata Xenon was first introduced in India in 2007.

This car is basically a redesigned Tata Telcoline and is based on the same platform of the Tata Xenon X2 (albeit slightly reworked). The Xenon lifestyle variant was discontinued in 2017, but its commercial variant (Xenon Yodha) is still being sold in our marketplace. Xenon was a bit ahead of its time; At the time, customers weren't interested in stylish SUVs/pickups. Now, however, times are much different, as the second generation of Mahindra Thar has demonstrated. The lifestyle SUV has sold over 9,000 units in just 4 days after its launch.

We'd also like to see Xenon return, in an updated avatar. Here we have a digital image of the Tata Xenon, imagined as a pickup truck of the future.

This image was created by Binny Zacharia, a digital artist in Kerala. The photo only shows the front of the car, but there are a lot of notable changes here. The front grille is redesigned and flanked by LED headlights (with LED DRLS and LED turn signals). The front bumper has been redesigned and received a large spoiler with small air vents on the sides.

The car also has LED fog lights, as well as chrome trim on the front bumper. A skid plate is also added under the bumper. In addition, a regular antenna is on the roof, with a pair of roof rails. Interestingly, ORVMs of the same body color do not receive integrated turn signals. All in all, this digital makeover is super exciting and we'd love to see something similar on the roads of India.

Tata Xenon Yodha is currently equipped with a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel engine that can produce a maximum capacity of 101 PS and a maximum torque of 250 Nm. The transmission functions are taken care of by a 5-speed manual transmission. transmit power to the rear wheel.

Although Tata Xenon (lifestyle variant) is unlikely to return to the Indian market, Tata still has many other new products waiting to be launched. Gravitas and Altroz ​​Turbo will be the first to arrive, followed by HBX and Hexa Safari Edition. Tata will also soon launch new electric models, including the Altroz ​​EV, Tigor EV facelift and HBX EV.