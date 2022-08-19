GAC Bahrain's new strategy of renewable energy

GAC Bahrain will install photovoltaic solar panels on the roof of its warehouse at Bahrain Investment Wharf in Al Hidd as part of the GAC Group's broader commitment to protecting the environment and reducing carbon emissions.

A release on Wapcar that, to help the project run smoothly, GAC Bahrain, a shipping and forwarding agency, cooperated with AI Mannai Projects, a local company specializing in renewable energy construction. They planned to generate about 300KW of electricity with the installation of 552 solar panels, meeting electrical needs.

Development is the latest part of the GAC Group's commitment to promoting sustainability and accelerating decarbonization across the broader maritime and logistics industries. GAC Bahrain joins a growing number of GAC offices that use renewable energy to reduce carbon emissions.

Reducing Emissions

It is also related to Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030, which aims to reduce carbon emissions by 30% through local decarbonization projects and double the development of renewable infrastructure. created in the area.

Their newest solar project, serving their remarkable plan as a step of significance, to push forward their green journey as well as make contributions to their commitment, which is to use renewable resources. It is inconsistent with their commitment to Economic Vision 2030 as well as the GAC Group’s principle of developing a sustainable future. Fulke, General Manager of GAC Bahrain. Its Renewable Technologies division provides solar solutions for homes, offices, commercial buildings and residential properties in Bahrain.

Sustainable energy

Talal Al Mannai, Chief Executive Officer of Al Mannai Projects, says: “We supply high-quality, dependable and sustainable sun energy throughout the region, and our designs all meet the stern requirements of worldwide and Bahraini Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) requirements.”

This sun undertaking is in step with the broader GAC Group`s sustainability strategy, which incorporates a dedication to UN Sustainable Development Goals and an internet carbon 0 future. As a part of its Roadmap to Sustainability, GAC has devoted itself to adapting, innovating and decreasing in its sports and interacting with nearby stakeholders to create long-time period fee closer to a sustainable future.

As establishments and governments around the arena more and more appear to utilize renewable electricity to lessen their carbon output, in addition to their dependence on oil and gas, solar electricity is proving to be a famous desire for nations throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Solar electricity appears a countless long-time period electricity answer and GCC nations appearance set to gain from its ample delivery of sustainable electricity.

In 2014, Bahrain shaped its Sustainable Energy Unit (SEU) as a joint initiative between the Office of the Minister of Electricity and Water Affairs and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to broaden sustainable electricity coverage and sell renewable electricity.

Since its inception, the SEU has developed two important policies - the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan (NEEAP) and the National Renewable Energy Action Plan (NREAP) - to realize the Sustainable energy transition envisioned in Economic Vision 2030 and to support the country's growth. The long-term environmental goal is to produce 10% of energy from renewables by 2035.