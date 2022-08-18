The first cruiser Keeway bike 'K-Light 250V' was launched in India

Specifically for the Indian market, Moto Morini has partnered with Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI). The company will also undertake the production and distribution of Moto Morini motorcycles in the country. AARI is also an authorized dealer of Benelli and Keeway motorcycles, brands originating in Europe and being popular around the world. If you have been familiar with the market, such as Keeway Motorcycle price , perhaps you can predict the price of Moto Morini motors more accurately. The pricing of the Moto Morini models in India is yet to be announced, so be sure to keep an eye out.

Italian boutique maker Moto Morini has made headlines in recent months with its new mid-size adventure bike, the X-Cape 650. Primarily available in Italy and neighboring European countries, Moto Morini is currently available. intends to expand into Asia, especially India.

The Italian company is in the process of setting up a production plant as well as establishing a distribution network in the Asian country. In a report by Indian automotive publication Motoring World, Moto Morini will launch a total of four models in India, based on the X-Cape and Seiemmezzo midsize machines available in other markets. Specifically, two versions of each will be available, with the X-Cape 650 and X-Cape 650X covering the brand's ADV segment, and the Seiemmezzo 6½ Street and Seiemmezzo 6½ Scrambler making up the new, focused segment. into the street. - retro range.

We already know the X-Cape pretty well, with its 649cc tandem engine producing 59hp at 7,000rpm. Moto Morini released this bike in the hope that it could compete with the Yamaha Ténéré 700 and Aprilia Tuareg 660 in the fast-growing midsize adventure bike segment. When the power goes out, the X-Cape features top-of-the-line components.

For example, it comes equipped with Marzocchi's powerful 50mm upside-down fork, adjustable KYB mono-shock at the rear, and Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires. In addition, the car is also equipped with Brembo brakes, a color TFT screen and an adjustable windshield to provide maximum comfort for the journey.

Moving on to the brand's line of road bikes, the Seiemmezzo 6½ models feature classic styling and a 650cc engine, similar to those found in the X-Cape. However, the Seiemmezzo's engine is tuned slightly differently and produces only 54hp more power in the rev range.

Likewise, it features premium components like Bosch's KYB suspension, Brembo brakes, and dual-channel ABS. It also sports a light chrome steel frame, making it a nimble and versatile machine.