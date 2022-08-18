The lower hydropower capacity has influenced car production of Toyota

Toyota and Apple supplier Foxconn are among the companies that have had to suspend plant operations in southwestern China as the region is rocked by hydroelectric power shortages caused by drought and heat waves.

A report from Wapcar automotive news shows that Sichuan, a province of 84 million people that generates most of its electricity from hydroelectricity, announced it would suspend power supply to plants in several cities as they braced for a week of expected weather. can reach above 40°C, according to a government statement.

Toyota said it had suspended operations in the province from Monday to Saturday under the province's restrictions. Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, also confirmed the closure of its Chengdu factory, which makes Apple Watches, iPads and MacBooks. The company also said that the influence on production would not last for a long time or to a further extent.

Chinese media reported that CATL, an electric vehicle battery maker and supplier to Tesla, closed its factory in Sichuan during the same period. In terms of such a request for comment, CATL did not make an immediate response.

Laptop and iPad or tablet manufacturers, a lot of them are in Sichuan, and what we hear is that [eastern province] Jiangsu is also facing some restrictions. Dan Nystedt, vice president of TriOrient Investments, whose firm specializes in Asia-based private investment.

Sichuan is also an important center for lithium mining, as well as the production of solar panels. Power allocation has led to production shutdowns at about 20 steel mills, while energy-intensive zinc and aluminum smelters have cut output, according to data provider Shanghai Metals Market.

The Yangtze River, China's largest and most important waterway, also hit a record low for this time of year last week, according to a press release from the Ministry of Water Resources.

The ministry said rainfall in the Yangtze River basin has been 40% below normal since July, and in some areas, there have been more than 20 days without significant rainfall.

China Three Gorges Corporation, the world's largest power plant operator, declined to comment on how the water shortage affected its dam. On its website, it announced that it would ask for political support to respond to the negative influence of the fluctuating water supplies in its SOP.

The blackout occurred as growth slowed in the world's second-largest economy. China's gross domestic product grew by just 0.4% in the second quarter as the country's strict zero-coronavirus policy - which prevented it as soon as it was detected - stifled demand and shut down businesses.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday chaired a meeting with several provincial leaders, calling them to take responsibility for the country's economic recovery at a critical time for the economic recovery.

Zhang Lilei, a tea farmer on an island in Lake Tai, one of China's largest freshwater lakes in the eastern commercial hub of Suzhou, said villagers bought pumps or carried water from nearby villages. rivers and puddles to water plants.

However, they cannot pump water up the hill more than 100 meters, Zhang said. And he added, that if it doesn't rain soon, all the tea trees on the hill will die. Everything there will be gone.