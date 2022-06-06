Proton X50, X70 spare parts issue

The Selangor and Federal Territory Engineering and Motor Parts Traders' Association (EMPTA) met with the transport ministry to discuss a number of concerns that affect EMPTA's 1,100 member firms. Parts and services for the Proton X50 and X70 were one of the topics brought up throughout the conversation.

The association expressed its concerns to transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong about parts sellers and owners being unable to obtain parts and services to fix or repair X50 and X70 models, including Proton X50 used cars and Proton X70 Used Car outside of the Proton network, forcing owners to take their vehicles to the original maker's 4S facilities. Parts shortages have inevitably caused delays.

Proton said in March that it was taking efforts to solve a scarcity of components for both planned maintenance and accident repairs, a problem that had created a lot of dissatisfaction among consumers. By the end of June, the manufacturer hoped to have a sufficient supply of quick moving parts in place.

Wee stated in a Facebook post about the meeting with EMPTA that the ministry will investigate into whether this conduct violates any competition regulations or limits owners' rights to fix their vehicles.

The right to repair is a question that has been discussed for a long time. In its latest Market Review Under Competition Act 2010 for Selected Transportation Sectors, published in October of last year, the Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) stated that it had identified competition issues, as well as market concerns or regulatory issues, in relation to warranty claims for motor vehicles.

It said that vehicle manufacturers' warranty limits may impede or limit competition in the auto repair and service market. Exclusionary terms in new car warranties, according to the research, may possibly limit the market to franchise (3S/4S) or licensed workshops inside the car manufacturer's network, limiting consumers' options and blocking competition from independent workshops.

When it comes to accident repairs, the situation is even worse. Due to warranty restrictions, independent repairers are unlikely to be able to repair new automobiles that are still covered by the manufacturer's warranty, leaving franchise workshops inside the manufacturer's network as the sole option.

Consumers who opt to send their new automobiles to an independent workshop have been requested to sign indemnification papers stating that the vehicle owner was fully aware that he or she was employing the services of an independent workshop and that the whole manufacturer's warranty would be lost as a result. According to MyCC, this might put pressure on car owners to use only authorized network workshops.<br />

