2022 BMW 3 Series facelift

The BMW i3 was debuted in China in March of this year as a completely electric version of the G20 3 Series, which was initially unveiled in 2018. The i3's design, codenamed G28, was clearly different from the existing 3 Series, and if we removed the EV-specific elements, we were effectively getting a peek of what a facelift (or Life Cycle Impulse in BMW speak) for the next 3er will look like. BMW 3 Series 2022 Price has also been updated.

We won't have to rely on our imagination any longer, since photographs of the 3 Series facelift have surfaced in China's ministry of industry and information technology, providing a clear view of the design revisions. The updated 3er is expected to be released in China in the second half of this year, according to Chinese media reports.

Several units of the facelifted 3 Series are seen in these photos, in a range of colors and trim and wheel combinations. Starting with the most visible changes, there's a new octagonal-shaped grille that adds some vertical height above the one it replaces. Depending on the vehicle, a variety of grille frame finishes and inlays are available.

Slimmer headlights with inverted L-shaped LED daytime running lights flank the grille, which no longer have a "claw" look. All of the cars in the photos appear to be wearing an upgraded M Sport package, as seen by the fender insignia. The front bumper is now dominated by a huge central intake with L-shaped trim at the corners, which is aesthetically distinct from the i3's.

The broad, diffuser-like structure that connects to the angular air ports on the sides gives the rear bumper a more dominating appearance. For contrast, the entire bottom half is completed in black, and instead of round exhaust finishers, trapezoidal-shaped ones are used. The 3 Series' taillights and general design look to remain the same as previously, and the sedan will be available in regular and extended wheelbase models in China.

The facelifted 3 Series will be similar to the i3 on the inside, with a huge widescreen display linked to the new BMW Operating System 8, which is also included in the i4. The front living space of the EV will be carried over, but will be devoid of items such as the favorites row, the tiny climate display panel, and the temperature system's controls (this has been integrated into the touchscreen).

Expect a variety of three-, four-, and six-cylinder engines, potentially with mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid technology. The 320i, 320Li, 325Li, and 330Li are among the variations that will be offered in China, according to these photos.