Mazda CX-9 Is a Good Choice for Used SUVs

The Mazda CX-9 is a good SUV for individuals, small families, and even bigger families. It's also one of the finest SUVs for adolescents, whether new or secondhand. Here's why the CX-9 is so great, as well as which model years are the most dependable.

Is the Mazda CX-9 a dependable vehicle?

Among Mazda Used Cars, the used Mazda CX-9 dependability ratings from Consumer Reports are favorable. The Mazda CX-9 has a 4/5 reliability rating for the 2018 and 2019 model years, while the 2020 and 2021 Mazda CX-9 receive flawless dependability ratings. The Mazda CX-9's expected dependability rating is also a pristine 5/5.

However, the dependability ratings before to 2018 aren't quite as excellent. The Mazda CX-9 has a 2/5 dependability rating for the 2017 model year. With a 3/5 rating, the 2016 model year is marginally better. Although the 2015 model year was not highlighted, the 2014 CX-9 received a 4/5 rating.

For teens, a used Mazda CX-9 is a fantastic SUV.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) performs automobile testing and safety research. Every year, it publishes a list of the safest automobiles for teens. Models of the Mazda CX-9 are among the top used automobile options. Those constructed after November 2016, model years 2017 or newer, are the safer for teens.

The Mazda CX-9 is also on the IIHS' list of the safest new SUVs for adolescents for 2021. The IIHS hasn't issued their list of the safest SUVs for you and your family for 2022, but you may check their website for the most up-to-date information.

The Mazda CX-9 for 2022 has received favorable reviews.

The 2022 Mazda CX-9 has an overall score of 84/100 and a road test score of 79.100 from Consumer Reports. It has a forecasted owner satisfaction rating of 3/5, which isn't excellent but also not bad. That might be due to its pricing; the 2022 Mazda CX-9 begins at $35,280, while less priced three-row SUVs like the Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride provide superior performance for less money.

The CX-9 offers exceptional comfort and convenience. Consumer Reports rates the ride and noise, as well as the front seat comfort, as 4/5. This SUV receives a perfect 5/5 for rear seat comfort, making it ideal for families with children. Furthermore, the interior fit and finish get a 4/5, while the trunk and cargo compartment receive a 3/5.

A 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 227 horsepower and 310 hp is standard on the Mazda CX-9, which is mated to a six-speed automated transmission. The 2022 Mazda CX-9 comes standard with all-wheel drive and scores 20 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the interstate.

Overall, whether you purchase it new or old, the Mazda CX-9 is a fantastic SUV. With, with the auto market as it is now, and both new and used SUVs becoming increasingly difficult to come by, it's comforting to know that the CX-9 offers so many possibilities for you and your teen driver.