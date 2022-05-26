New 2023 Urus: Is the competitor at Ferrari?

With a modification to the 2022 Urus, Lamborghini is putting the new Ferrari Purosangue on notice. The Urus SUV was released in 2018 and quickly became Lambo's best-selling car of any sort. What's not to appreciate about that? It has a big motor, looks fantastic, and can accommodate four buddies for a thrilling ride. Celebrities such as Travis Scott and Kanye West are known for flaunting their Urus. However, it is time to modernize the Urus after five years because the competition is approaching.

What does Ferrari have to fear from Lamborghini?

When the latest Urus was introduced in 2018, it set a new standard in the performance SUV segment. However, all signs are that the new Ferrari Purosangue will as well. When it reaches the streets, the Purosangue, which means "pure blood" in Italian, will be Ferrari's first SUV. Ferrari is said to be packing the Purosangue with its massive naturally aspirated V12. The Purosangue will most likely feature all-wheel drive and seat four to five persons.

It will most likely be modeled on the Roma, Ferrari's 2+2 GT vehicle built to comfortably transport four people at extra-legal speeds.

There are little details about the new Urus 2023.

The spy photos from Motor Authority that have been circulating the internet depict an SUV that looks quite similar to the existing model. In some aspects, it looks a lot like the Urus ST-X. The ST-X is a track-only concept SUV with a racing focus. The front of that SUV features a gaping maw, while the back has additional winglets. It boasts a somewhat more powerful V8 (9 horsepower).

Urus is not a slowpoke right now.

The Urus sports a 641 horsepower 4-liter twin-turbo V7 engine. It can sprint to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds, depending on the test. However, one look at the Urus' corporate cousin, the Audi Q7's plug-in hybrid option, makes one question whether the Q7's 126-horsepower electric powertrain might be fitted to the Urus to make it not only 20% more powerful but also 20% more fuel-efficient.

The images reveal a slightly modified rear valence and additional grille apertures, as well as a more squat-looking back end and a new front air dam.

The race for high-performance SUVs is on.

The new Urus for 2023 is quick, opulent, and exclusive. Some think the Urus was the first car in the new hyper-performance class, which is wonderful since luxury automakers are increasingly embracing the genre.

The Lamborghini Urus Price is no longer the only SUV that costs above $200,000. The first SUV from Aston Martin adds some excitement to the class. The Aston Martin DBX707 is faster, more powerful, and costs $235,000 more. With a 3.8-second zero-60 time and 626 horsepower, the Bentley Bentayga Speed plays true to its name. It does, however, come at a very Bentley price of $245. The Cullinan SUV from Rolls-Royce features a massive interior, a massive V12 engine, and a massive price tag of $351,250.