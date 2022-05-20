New Honda Jazz

Despite Honda's recent sales problems and a drastically decreased number of models available in the UK, it's encouraging to see the brand maintain its Honda-ness. The sensation that whatever happens, this machine will keep running for eons.

This lightly fettled Honda Jazz is no exception. It's a new trim level, with the EX Style (rather than the plain EX, which is currently the only other option) adding a few exterior features but not fundamentally altering the Jazz formula. The Style upgrade is not available in the bumpered Crosstar variant.

You may buy a black pack package for £25,940, which includes black wing mirrors, body-side mouldings, rear spoiler, and roof. It also comes with 185/55 R16 black/silver alloy wheels.

It's hardly the most dramatic set of upgrades, and it hasn't given the car any more street cred, despite the fact that the pricing puts it ahead of its biggest competition, the Toyota Yaris. That car's Excel trim costs £23,790.

Nonetheless, the Honda emits just 84g/km as standard, compared to 98g/km for the Toyota, saving you a couple of percentage points on the BIK.

The inside of the Jazz remains unchanged, with a nine-inch touchscreen and full connectivity via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Thankfully, there are actual volume and climate control buttons, but many features may also be operated via the steering wheel.

The innovative folding, flipping back seats are still present, although the boot isn't very large. There's enough room for Granny's groceries and the Bichon Frise on the way home from the groomer, but not much else.

A dual-motor hybrid system with an electric drive motor and an integrated starter-generator is still in place. This produces 107 horsepower and 187 pound-feet of torque, resulting in a 0-62mph pace of 9.5 seconds, somewhat faster than the Yaris.

Surprisingly, for a supermini meant to take on urban sprawl, the engine is most coarse outside town, grumbling gravelly. It's not as quiet as it should be sitting at traffic lights with the engine running (which isn't as frequently as you'd like). But after you get up to around 40 mph, it improves and fades into the background.

Electric-only driving is achievable up to roughly 25 mph, with enough acceleration that you don't feel like you're causing traffic congestion. The ICE then takes over, albeit it does disengage on a trailing throttle at 30 mph.

The chassis and steering have been improved. It's no Ford Fiesta competitor, but the steering has a satisfying amount of weight to it; this isn't one of those overly-assisted setups.

Furthermore, the ride is really mature. That may seem like a weird way to define suspension, but the Jazz's regulated damping keeps the ride smooth and comfortable on most travels. It's a little car, but it's not as bouncy as some.

The Jazz hasn't been significantly transformed by the EX Style trim tweakery, and even black trim hasn't given it a lot of attitude.

But it hasn't affected the fact that this is one of the most practical superminis. It's a practical and predictable package.

