McLaren enters the virtual world with MSO LAB

The new 'Metaverse' concept is a virtual world in which individuals may share their experiences and interact in real time in simulated situations. The word has sparked a lot of interest among techies all around the world. And, as a tech-driven business with many advanced tech systems on the horizon, the automobile industry is gearing up to take a piece of the metaverse pie. McLaren is a supercar producer. Its cars can be bought in McLaren Car Malaysia. McLaren Automotive is the most recent carmaker to jump into the digital fray. Let's have a look at its virtual home.

Digital community MSO LAB

The MSO LAB has been formed by the British luxury automobile to enable access to its rare NFTs (non-fungible tokens), which will be distributed in drops. McLaren Special Operations, the marque's exclusive wing recognized for constructing one-off client cars, inspired the lab's moniker.

Collection Genesis

Customers may gain access to exclusive member experiences and opportunities by collecting NFTs. The first release is the ultra-limited "Genesis Collection," which revolves around the brand's classic P1 automobile.

Availability of McLaren NFTs

On May 11, 2022, the carmaker will launch a limited and invite-only randomised NFT mint. It will then be offered on the Ethereum blockchain with a limited supply of 2,012 NFTs of the McLaren P1 and P1 GTR supercars at a later point. Each token will be worth 0.5 Ethereum.

McLaren collaborated with InfiniteWorld, the top metaverse infrastructure platform, to make this possible. The NFTs will be available for purchase at nft.mclaren.com as a consequence.

With this, the carmaker explores the possibilities of the Web3 age while harnessing new and imaginative ways to push the frontiers of access, ownership, and enjoyment.

Are you ready to go into the virtual world? Please let us know in the comments section.

McLaren Car Malaysia