Will the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro destabilize the Honda CR-V and facelifted X70?

With the Tiggo 7 Pro's impending debut in Malaysia, there are two obvious competitors who should be concerned. The Honda CR-V is the first. The current CR-V is a competent performer with a strong sales record, but it has already seen too many years in the showroom. The Honda CR-V, which was launched in July 2017 and will be face-lifted in November 2020 with a starting price of RM 143,000, is starting to look a touch weary and need an all-new model.

Then there's the Proton X70, a rebadged Geely Auto SUV that's doing well. With a starting price of RM 99,800, it has quickly disrupted both the sedan and SUV markets since its premiere in December 2018. You can try Proton X70 Used Cars if you think all-new one is expensive. Its sales momentum is waning due to late deliveries and after-sales troubles. This is why, in a few months, Proton and Geely will deliver the facelifted X70 with a familiar 1.5L turbocharged engine.

As a result, the facelifted X70 will face off against the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro SUV. The Tiggo 7 Pro will be equipped with an all-digital driver's cockpit, voice command, three digital displays, and all of the comfort and safety features found in the X70 and CR-V. It has 5 seats and 475 liters of cargo space.

A 1.5L turbocharged engine with 147 horsepower and 210 Nm of torque is coupled to a CVT under the hood. The 1.5L turbocharged engine in the Honda CR-V produces 193 horsepower and 243 Nm of torque when paired with a reliable CVT.

Meanwhile, the Proton X70 facelift will employ the same engine as the Proton X50. With a 7-speed dual clutch transmission, this 1.5L 3-cylinder turbocharged engine produces 180 horsepower and 265 Nm of torque.

So, while the X70 facelift is more powerful, the 3-cylinder engine may be a concern for certain Malaysian consumers, and the dual clutch gearbox, which has been plagued by reliability issues from the early days of VW dual clutch gearbox failures, may also be a deterrent.

With Proton's ongoing after-sales and parts troubles, as well as the aforementioned powertrain concerns for the facelift Proton X70, the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro would have an excellent chance if they supply the same great after-sales and warranty that its South African customers are now enjoying.

This Tiggo 7 Pro sells for roughly RM115k in South Africa, which has a different tax structure than Malaysia. We estimate a Malaysian selling price of around RM 135,000, which is in between the CR-V and the facelift X70.