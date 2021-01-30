The only CBD medication that is currently FDA-approved is Epidiolex, which the agency approved last year for the treatment of certain types of epilepsy. But many people swear CBD has helped with a slew of other health conditions, including back pain, osteoarthritis, even cancer.



CBD may help reduce symptoms related to cancer and side effects related to cancer treatment, like nausea, vomiting and pain purekana.com.

Acne is a common skin condition that affects more than 9% of the population