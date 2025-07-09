Blockbuster Ne Zha 2 is coming to the West: A24 reaches a US distribution deal with CMC Pictures

HQ

2025 has not been as deserted of box office successes as the previous year, but curiously, amidst so much news about Jurassic Park: The Reborn, A Minecraft Movie or Sinners, there is one blockbuster that is not making anyone's charts, and that is because it is a film that, until now, has only had limited international distribution. But that's about to change.

We are, of course, talking about Ne Zha 2. The highest-grossing animated film in history, with over $2.2 billion grossed to date, and which has only been released in a handful of theatres outside of China. That is now set to change, as The Hollywood Reporter reports that production company A24 has struck a deal with CMC Pictures to release Ne Zha 2 in US theatres. While the film is unlikely to break new records in North America, there is no doubt that interest in seeing this behemoth outside of its home environment will attract a few viewers.

In addition, it looks like the production company is going to be very tactful in selecting the film's English voice actors. It has been confirmed that Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh will be one of the main voice actresses in the film.

Ne Zha 2 is a direct sequel to Ne Zha (2019), a Chinese folklore folktale that follows a rebellious young demigoddess named Ne Zha as she struggles to break free from the chains of her destiny as a destroyer of humanity.

What do you think? Could Ne Zha 2 revalidate its success in the US?