BlizzConline Metallica concert replaced by starkly non-metal music on Twitch

BlizzConline wrapped up yesterday, and while the event itself was quite underwhelming in the new content that was unveiled for the many Blizzard titles, fans were treated to some interesting musical performances from DJ Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones' Hodor) and metal band Metallica.

While fans watching on the official Blizzard site probably enjoyed the Metallica performance to its full extent, fans over on Twitch had a different experience. Twitch currently is in a strange place with DMCA violations (playing licensed music without the publisher or artist's consent), as the massive broadcasting site is currently not allowing anyone to use licensed music without being legally allowed to. For most creators this means not being able to play music when livestreaming, but it turns out this extends all the way to the top.

The Metallica concert in the official Twitch livestream of the BlizzConline opening ceremony was dubbed over by some royalty-free music that could be easily described as the polar opposite to the metal genre.

While this is quite funny to witness - journalist Rod "Slasher" Breslau captured a short clip of the Twitch-dubbed concert here - it does showcase the serious issues the site is facing in regard to DMCA claims.