Blizzcon to return as a digital event in early 2021

Blizzard cancelled this year's Blizzcon just a couple of months ago, and much like every other major event that has been shelved this year, it was because of Covid-19. Now, however, the publisher has confirmed that Blizzcon will return next year.

Speaking to investors during a recent earnings call, company president J. Allen Brack confirmed that we'll be getting a virtual version of the event in "the early part" of 2021. Ever since the first delay was announced, the plan was to "channel the BlizzCon spirit" for the new event, and according to Brack, the studio is now looking forward to sharing what it is working on.

"We're really fortunate to have a passionate and engaged community that's really looking forward to what we're creating," Brack told investors. "We're looking forward to sharing what the teams have been working on for that event."