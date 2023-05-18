BlizzCon returns to Anaheim this year

HQ

After four years of online events, BlizzCon is returning to a physical event this year, and will be doing so at the very same host location that became known for BlizzCon events: the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

Set to be held on November 3-4, Blizzard has promised to share further details and information about the event next month, with this including news on ticketing, cosplay, and other competitions.

If you do want to attend this year, there are already opportunities to book a hotel, which you can find more information about in the announcement blog post here.