Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

BlizzCon returns to Anaheim this year

In November.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After four years of online events, BlizzCon is returning to a physical event this year, and will be doing so at the very same host location that became known for BlizzCon events: the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

Set to be held on November 3-4, Blizzard has promised to share further details and information about the event next month, with this including news on ticketing, cosplay, and other competitions.

If you do want to attend this year, there are already opportunities to book a hotel, which you can find more information about in the announcement blog post here.

BlizzCon returns to Anaheim this year


Loading next content