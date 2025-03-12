BlizzCon returns in September 2026

HQ

You'd best start saving your voice so you can scream "For the Horde" at the top of your lungs next year, as Blizzard has announced yet another BlizzCon event.

As revealed last night via social media, BlizzCon's return was heralded with a new cinematic trailer. Unfortunately, if you were hoping to get yourself down to Anaheim this year, you're out of luck (unless you want to go and visit Disneyland right next door), as the event is scheduled for 2026.

Specifically, it'll take place on the 12th and 13th of September. That'll be just under three years since the last BlizzCon took place in November 2023, and we're sure fans will be chomping at the bit to get back to Anaheim and celebrate all things Blizzard once more.