BlizzCon Online to be free for all

BlizzCon, a major annual event dedicated to Blizzard video games, usually takes place over two days in Anaheim, California. It is a very busy event, with tickets selling out in a few hours, and even the online broadcast is very sought for, despite costing €40.

That will not be the case for the upcoming BlizzCon Online, next February.

This alternative event, due to the pandemic, will be fully free to all users, and it will also allow real time interactions (we're guessing votes and comments?), as confirmed by Blizzard's President, J. Allen Brack. You can expect cosplay competitions, tournaments, and panels for several of the studios games.

We expect Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV to be highlights of the show... and hopefully a few surprises?