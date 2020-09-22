English
BlizzCon goes online, to be held in February

Further news on Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 could be mere months away.

For several years now, BlizzCon has been an important event and a reference point for Blizzard's fans. Usually, this huge showcase dedicated to fans takes place in November and gathers around itself - in addition to important announcements of the company's new games.

This year, due to the Covid-19 crisis, things will change. In fact, Blizzard announced that BlizzCon will be held early next year and it will be an entirely digital edition, to the point of having coined a new name - BlizzConline.

The event will take place digitally on February 19 and 20, and we're expecting big updates on some fan-favorite games, including Diablo IV and Overwatch 2.

Will you be following BlizzConline next year? For more information, take a look at the official site.

