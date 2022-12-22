Blizzcon Confirmed to be Returning After 2-Year Hiatus

HQ

Blizzard has officially confirmed that Blizzcon will be returning. Up until 2019, Blizzcon had been an in-person event, but of course thanks to the COVID pandemic we haven't been able to have many of those until recently. 2021 did bring a form of Blizzcon, but it was forced online which didn't create the same exciting atmosphere.

Blizzcon 2022 was cancelled entirely, due to the accusations made against Activision Blizzard involving deep-rooted sexual harassment within the company. Now, it seems that Blizzard is ready to bring its big convention back.

As outlined in Blizzard's end-of-year blog post, President Mike Ybarra confirms that Blizzcon is coming back, though no date is given yet. ""More on that early next year," Ybarra writes. He does have one word to tease fans, though, and that is "HYPE"

We've already seen the return of some big gaming events in 2022, with even Tokyo Game Show having a physical presence, so it makes sense Blizzcon would return. There's also a lot in the works at Blizzard right now, including that new survival IP that is yet to be revealed.