BlizzCon 2026 will feature five major esports tournaments

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2026 is set to be another year that will feature an increasingly rare BlizzCon festival. With this major convention on its way, if you frequently hop into the developer's games and keep tabs on their competitive scenes, you may be curious to know what tournaments and events will be offered at the show. This has now been confirmed, even if we did know about some of these plans prior.

For example, we've long been familiar that the Overwatch World Cup is returning this September, with the main event to be held at BlizzCon. Likewise, Blizzard has been vocal about hosting a Blizzard Classic Cup at the show as well, with this asking veteran players to battle it out in Heroes of the Storm, StarCraft: Remastered, StarCraft II, and Warcraft III: Reforged.

Beyond these two tournaments, the others that will be featured include the Hearthstone Masters Tour and two World of Warcraft events, these being the Midnight Mythic Dungeon International and the World of Warcraft Arena World Championship.

As per the rewards for each event, on top of very desirable trophies, we're also told that the Classic Cup will feature $100,000, the WoW events will offer a combined $600,000, the OW World Cup won't have a prize pool per se as it's an international and nation-based event, and finally, the Hearthstone Masters Tour prizing is to be confirmed too.

Are you excited for BlizzCon's return?