BlizzCon 2023 Wrap-Up: Has Blizzard Entered its Redemption Arc?

Recent years have not been kind to Blizzard, to put it mildly. It's not as if the gaming gods decided this company would just suddenly fall on hard times, mind you, and a lot of the major issues at the World of Warcraft and Overwatch developer were down to a lot of complaints being ignored. Even if internally there has been a massive shift as well, in terms of fan response to Blizzard's titles in 2023, it's safe to say there's a lot of room for improvement.

Overwatch 2 sits as the worst-reviewed game on Steam. Diablo IV suffered a lot of negativity during its first season, and while WoW fans enjoyed Dragonflight, they were certainly hoping for a lot more than just the expansion's latest patch as we approach 20 years of World of Warcraft. There was a lot riding on this year's BlizzCon then, to put it lightly. After years away, it was a moment to acknowledge the past, so that it might push towards a better future.

As we sat in the Anaheim Convention Center Arena, the anticipation was thick in the air. The sheer excitement of fans being back after many years away was palpable, and even though this was my first BlizzCon, it was difficult not to get caught up in the thrum of enthusiasm long-time fans had.

The countdown ends. The show goes live. Mike Ybarra steps out on stage, and apart from a few shouts from attendees looking to have a mini-viral moment, everyone remains hushed. Another Starcraft? More news on this elusive survival IP? Those wishes were too far-fetched to even whisper, and they proved as such when neither of these things made an appearance. But, as Mr. Ybarra grew emotional, thanking his staff for the hard work and the turbulent years they've endured, it was clear that even if our wildest dreams weren't going to be answered at this show, we were getting something that felt like old times.

The BlizzCon 2023 opening ceremony was one heck of a show, at least from the live arena. With the atmosphere, great cinematics and swelling music, it was hard not to immediately go out and pre-purchase the three World of Warcraft expansions coming, a copy of Diablo IV, and some Hearthstone card packs. In essence, then, the show had worked. Despite all the baggage, for an hour it felt like Blizzard was back in full force. Warcraft Rumble was launched, Overwatch 2's new hero was playable all weekend, and as mentioned World of Warcraft showed off a whopping three new expansions as well as going into detail on the one we're getting next year.

Outside of the sheer hype of the opening ceremony, Blizzard put a lot of effort into making the halls of the convention centre come alive. Walking around giant spaces centred around Diablo, Overwatch, and Warcraft was a lot of fun, at least for the first few times. The massive and intricate statues, the set dressing and more all sprinkle a sense of magic in the halls, but apart from look at all the pretty things, there's not much to get stuck into. This is especially true if you're not a big fan of lines. Queues stretched across multiple halls at one point, and had to be cut off before they spread outside of the convention centre. What were people willing to wait hours for, you may ask? Well, for the most part, it was to pay for extra goodies.

There were some cool freebies, especially for fans of Diablo IV, but these were not unlimited, and things like the free tattoos were gone by the morning of the first day. However, for Warcraft fans if you paid the hundreds of dollars for entry, you'd then need another couple of hundred to grab all the plushies, badges, and pins on offer. As I said, fans were still more than happy to queue for this stuff, but that's all there really was. Lines for stuff. Not too many activities outside of photo-ops, and while all the halls were incredibly pleasing to the eye, the event felt quite shallow. Again, it's hard to critique this sort of thing, because it is so subjective and fans were happy to wait, but perhaps in future BlizzCons we can see some more ways to spend our time that don't just lead to more money coming out of our wallets.

Despite this, the aura was there at BlizzCon. It's hard to capture it in text, but there was a sense that the studio had dusted itself off after recent years and was firmly back on its feet. There are still issues with monetisation, but in each and every group interview we attended, the developers consistently spoke about listening to fans, taking on their feedback, and moving forward with it. The Blizzard of old may never return, as it's difficult to say whether it ever really existed, or if fans just have a perception of it. However, as we look to the future, it does seem that the studio is putting its best foot forward, yet I remain cautious as at any point even the best foot can make a very wrong step.