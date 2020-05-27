BlizzCon 2020 has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

You're watching Advertisements

If you're a loyal reader, it's possible that you've checked our report back in April regarding the uncertainty of BlizzCon 2020. Back then, Blizzard had stated that it was "too early to know whether BlizzCon 2020 will be feasible."

Many people still held on to hope, however, simply because of the fact that Blizzard didn't entirely deny the possibility of holding BlizzCon. However, minds have been made up on the matter now, and we have to bring some bad news your way.

In the latest update on its blog, Blizzard announced, "Ultimately, after considering our options, we've come to the very difficult decision to not have BlizzCon this year."

Currently, Blizzard is still discussing if they can come up with an alternative plan to "channel the BlizzCon spirit and connect with you in some way online, far less impacted by the state of health and safety protocols for mass in-person gatherings". However the company also admits this is something new, so even if there's a replacement, "it will most likely be sometime early next year".

Regarding the big esports events, Blizzard is also looking into alternatives for supporting some of the activities that would normally occur at the show.