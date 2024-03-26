Blizzard's new user agreement: You no longer own your games

HQ

The increasingly digital future is not something that everyone is necessarily excited about. Immediate and easy access to media and games is certainly an appealing prospect, but not having something in your physical hand as a receipt for the money you've spent doesn't sit well with many of us.

Given what has now happened at Blizzard, more people will probably be convinced of the importance of physical media. Because in a forced new update of their user agreement, it is announced in plain language that you no longer own your digital games at Blizzard. The exact new text reads:

Your use of the Platform is licensed, not sold, to you, and you hereby acknowledge that no title or ownership with respect to the Platform or the Games is being transferred or assigned and this Agreement should not be construed as a sale of any rights..

Not to mention that Blizzard can revoke your licence to play said games at any time. Either if they feel you are breaking their rules, or any other, in their eyes, arbitrary reason.

Check out the new user agreement here, and be amazed.