Blizzard's insanely expensive World of Warcraft mount is hugely popular

HQ

Yesterday, we reported on Blizzard's new, time-limited mount for World of Warcraft—a dinosaur priced at 90 USD. At first glance, it might seem a bit absurd, but despite the hefty price tag, it's selling exceptionally well. The ornate Trader's Gilded Brutosaur has actually caused a shortage of WoW Tokens in the auction house.

As we know, Tokens can be used for a variety of things in the game, but due to the extreme demand created by this new mount, prices have skyrocketed. Over on Reddit, one user reported:

"The auction house's WoW Token right now is out of WoW Token supplies since you need suppliers to supply the demand, and currently skyrocketing given the 3% price cap per 20 minutes."

At the time of writing, a WoW Token costs 335,171 gold on U.S. servers, and a total of six Tokens are required to buy the new mount. This means the Brutosaur currently costs just over two million gold.

Blizzard is laughing all the way to the bank.

Have you picked up this new mount?