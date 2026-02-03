Blizzard's Hearthstone Spotlight will offer "announcements you don't want to miss"

HQ

Recently, Blizzard kicked off its 2026 celebrations by hosting a big World of Warcraft Spotlight showcase that talked all about the Californian developer's plans for the MMOs in the calendar year. But this was just a taste of what's to come, as Blizzard also had plans to host similar Spotlight showcases for its other tentpole series.

Overwatch is up next, with its dedicated Spotlight happening on February 4, but it will then be followed by a Hearthstone Spotlight on February 9, and finally a Diablo Spotlight on February 11.

Speaking about Hearthstone, now Blizzard has shared a tad about what to expect, stating: "We're kicking things off with some announcements you don't want to miss on our YouTube and Twitch channels (playhearthstone)!"

The time for the Spotlight will be 17:30 GMT/18:30 CET on February 9, and if you're a frequent player of the card game, you won't want to miss what's coming.