Blizzard + Xbox + Activision: The TOP 10 dream crossovers!

It's official. Unless there's a plausible reason to stop them in their tracks, Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard King for a staggering sum of almost $70 billion, which make the multi-billion purchases of Bethesda and Star Wars look tiny in comparison. Business and money aside, this means a massive addition to the Xbox ecosystem, including a prestigious group of development studios and their intellectual properties, franchises that have entertained millions of fans for decades.

Now, with the news still fresh, and in the excitement of this sort of thing (other uglier implications aside), we wanted to dream about the possible crossovers and collaborations between franchises that might occur from this announcement. If you always thought that Spawn in Soul Calibur 2 was a bit of an understatement, read on...

Diablo X Doom

If the Doom Slayer were to find itself in Sanctuary, Mephisto, Baal and Diablo could run, but they would have nowhere to hide. Doom and Diablo are a perfect mix, the grim and macabre touch of the role-playing game with the ruthless and frenetic action of the shooter. And yes, in first person. This mix would be fiendishly funny from the eyes of the Slayer, with the permission of Animal Crossing's Isabelle...

Starcraft X Starfield

One is a strategy game set in space, the other a role-playing space opera. How wonderful it would be to get to know the Protoss a little better by roaming the planets that bring Starfield to life, fleeing hordes of Zerg by falling on the wrong planet or, why not, trying to forge an alliance with the Terrans to reach the far reaches of the galaxy. We don't know what you're waiting for, Microsoft.

World of Warcraft X The Elder Scrolls Online

Two MMORPGs of the highest calibre, together and, why not, mixed together. Horde, Alliance, Ebonheart, Aldmer's Domain and Dagger Leap, all together in a world that blends the magic of Azeroth with that of Tamriel. The possibilities are practically endless, and while the lore could be chaotic, imagine for a moment a meeting between Mannimarco and Arthas.

Warcraft X Age of Empires

Can you imagine a priest saying "Wololo" to Kel'Thuzad? Yeah, neither can we, but now we want to see it. Age of Empires and Warcraft are the two quintessential strategy IPs. Although Blizzard's was recently resurrected with a catastrophic result, a crossover of both universes would mix the historical and "realistic" component of AoE with the magic and fantasy of Warcraft. A curious combination full of elves, orcs, elephants, magic and catapults, lots of catapults.

Halo X Call of Duty: Modern Warfare X Gears of War

Or "Halo of Duty: Infinite Warfare". Get out of here. Enough fighting in shops for the public's attention. Can you conceive of the ultimate futuristic shooter crossover? Anti-gravity jumps, spaceships, futuristic vehicles and nasty aliens of different races, with a touch of cross-universe storytelling, sidereal multiplayer and the ability to switch between first and third person.

Call of Duty: Wolfenstein

What could come out of the mix between the CoD studios' experience with World War II and the alternative history that MachineGames made? What if the historical accuracy flirted with "what if" as the allies take on the mechas? It wouldn't be a matter of losing the vision of the franchises, but perhaps both need a slightly crazy idea to bring them back to the forefront.

Prototype X Fallout

A virus that turns people into beings capable of shapeshifting and acquiring superhuman abilities, a world ravaged by a nuclear apocalypse - is there a combination that fits together so easily? Exploring a world as dense, decadent, and full of things to do as Fallout with the superpowers of Prototype sounds interesting to say the least. Or, why not, having to don power armour to defeat a new Alex Mercer.

Joanna (Perfect) Dark in Overwatch 2

The Perfect Dark reboot and the Overwatch sequel may have had to go back to the drawing board and look for new talent, but perhaps now they're finding a turning point. Beyond the Prey-esque influence in the spy story, don't you think Joanna is an ideal character for Blizzard's team shooter... or even to be part of its lore?

Crash Bandicoot X Banjo Kazooie (with Spyro in Skylanders)

Who would have thought that two of Nintendo and Sony's (and hold your horses, Sega...) former main mascots would now be owned by Microsoft. What if we were to bring them together in a fantastic 3D platformer? The return of Banjo and Kazooie had already been rumoured, especially after the success of Yooka-Laylee, and Activision didn't do too badly in bringing back the marsupial and the dragon, with the Crash 4 and Spyro remasters, respectively. Now, with the toys-to-life sector in the doldrums, and with all the Skylanders build-up of its day, it's time for the mother of all platformer reunions. Mario, you're not invited. Yet.

Sekiro X Killer Instinct

With rumours of a new Killer Instinct in development with Bandai Namco involved, it wouldn't be crazy for them to pull in collaborations like they did with previous Soul Calibur games. The Grey Wolf is a perfect fighter for a Killer Instinct. He has dozens of tools, he's fast and he shows no mercy for his enemies. When will he be announced as a DLC character? When will a Killer Instinct 2 be announced?