If you're waiting for more news about World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, then clear your schedule for 5pm BST / 6pm CEST this evening. That's because Blizzard will be livestreaming with several developers as they share new details regarding the expansion and update players on the development cycle.

You can watch the livestream via Twitch or Twitch official YouTube official, but don't forget to prepare yourself with a peak at our own Shadowslands preview.