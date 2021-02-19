Blizzard unveils the Blizzard Arcade Collection

BlizzConline has kicked off, and starting off the all-digital celebration this year is a brand-new collection of games designed to really connect with your nostalgia.

The Blizzard Arcade Collection is a selection of classic retro titles all brought back to life for modern game systems. The collection will feature The Lost Vikings, Blackthorne, and Rock N' Roll Racing, all coming with definitive editions that add a variety of quality of life upgrades.

The full collection is set to arrive on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, and is out later today.