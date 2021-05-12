Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Overwatch 2

Blizzard to show off Overwatch 2's PvP in dedicated stream next week

It will air on May 20 and be around two hours in length.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Blizzard has revealed that we will finally be getting another opportunity to check out Overwatch 2's PvP, thanks to a dedicated stream that will reveal new maps and will "talk about the philosophy behind changes coming to Overwatch 2's PvP" as Overwatch game director Aaron Keller stated in a developer update.

The showcase is set to take place on Thursday, May 20 at 8pm BST / 9pm CEST, will last for around two-hours, and will feature members of the Overwatch development team, as well as several people from the Overwatch League team.

Then, to follow up on this, Blizzard will also be hosting a Reddit AMA on Monday, May 24, as part of its celebration of five years of Overwatch.

The developer post did also mention that the Overwatch team does intend to reveal more news about Overwatch 2's PvP later this year, which is pretty great news since all the new information for the anticipated game since BlizzCon 2019 was largely based around the story-driven game modes being introduced in the title.

Overwatch 2

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy