Blizzard to show off Overwatch 2's PvP in dedicated stream next week

Blizzard has revealed that we will finally be getting another opportunity to check out Overwatch 2's PvP, thanks to a dedicated stream that will reveal new maps and will "talk about the philosophy behind changes coming to Overwatch 2's PvP" as Overwatch game director Aaron Keller stated in a developer update.

The showcase is set to take place on Thursday, May 20 at 8pm BST / 9pm CEST, will last for around two-hours, and will feature members of the Overwatch development team, as well as several people from the Overwatch League team.

Then, to follow up on this, Blizzard will also be hosting a Reddit AMA on Monday, May 24, as part of its celebration of five years of Overwatch.

The developer post did also mention that the Overwatch team does intend to reveal more news about Overwatch 2's PvP later this year, which is pretty great news since all the new information for the anticipated game since BlizzCon 2019 was largely based around the story-driven game modes being introduced in the title.